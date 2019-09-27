Cutest Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Playing with Kids (Including Archie!) on Royal Tour

The royals, who are mom and dad to 5-month-old Archie, are naturals when it comes to playing with children
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 27, 2019 03:06 PM

1 of 36

COURTNEY AFRICA/AFP/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal tour of Africa is underway, and while the couple has a packed schedule, they have made sure to make time for hanging out with plenty of children along the way. 

2 of 36

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal couple was greeted by school children on the first outing of their 10-day royal tour and were clearly welcomed with open arms! 

3 of 36

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry, who Meghan has called “the best dad,” shared a sweet moment with a young boy. 

4 of 36

Which earned the royal a high-five! 

5 of 36

Meghan looked on, no doubt thinking about how absolutely adorable Prince Harry is when it comes to playing with children

6 of 36

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan sat with a few school children while the couple visited a workshop designed to teach children about their rights, safety and self-awareness. 

7 of 36

While Harry chatted with one young girl…

8 of 36

Who made this adorable face as Prince Harry smiled. 

9 of 36

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan also showed off her moves when a group of young women pulled her and her husband into a dance circle. 

10 of 36

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The new mom looked like she was having a lovely time. 

11 of 36

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan laughs while spending time youth involved with Waves for Change, an organization that supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people. 

12 of 36

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

During the visit, the group practiced a mindfulness activity, during which it was suggested that each person identify a strength and meditate about it.

13 of 36

Samir Hussein/WireImage

One of the coaches playfully suggested that Meghan’s strength was dancing after seeing her bust a move during an outing in Nyanga. 

14 of 36

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

But Meghan thinks that her new strength is parenting

According to Ash Heese, a manager for the program, the new mom “said parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning.” 

15 of 36

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

Meghan also reportedly said of her husband, “He’s the best dad,” and Harry replied, “No, she’s the best mom.” 

16 of 36

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

There were no shortage of hugs from Meghan, who looked totally at ease hanging out with the kids involved with the program. 

17 of 36

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

She embraced a few of the youths after having a poignant conversation about mental health. 

18 of 36

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The pair got close for a group photo, and Meghan was positively beaming. 

19 of 36

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The couple also visited the Auwal Mosque, which is the oldest mosque in South Africa, where Meghan shared a sweet moment with a little girl. 

20 of 36

Chris Jackson/Getty

The photos of Harry and Meghan interacting with children are truly so adorable and arguably have been the best part of their tour so far.

21 of 36

Samir Hussein/WireImage

On her first solo appearance of the tour, Meghan visited mothers2mothers charity, where she was greeted by a young girl. 

The charity trains and employs women living with HIV to be health workers in eight African countries.

22 of 36

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In a particularly tender moment, Meghan kissed the young girl’s hand. 

23 of 36

Karwai Tang/WireImage

And gave her a hug for good measure. 

24 of 36

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Soon, it turned into a group hug!

25 of 36

Paul Edwards/PA Images

According to the CEO of the charity, Meghan was the one who suggested getting on the ground and playing with the children. 

“She sat down and within a few moments, she saw that the babies were all being held by their mothers. She saw the play mat, she said, ‘Let’s get these babies on the ground,” Frank Beadle de Palomo said of the royal’s visit. “She sat on the ground with us. She pulled us down and she just engaged with the children.” 

26 of 36

Paul Edwards/PA Images

Meghan wasn’t shy when it came to playing with the children.

“She played ball with them, she caught their eye, never forgetting the attention she had with the mentor mothers who were speaking to her,” Frank Beadle de Palomo said

27 of 36

Paul Edwards/PA Images

Meghan brought clothes that her son, Archie, had grown out of, as well as from clothes from her friends’ children to donate to the charity.

“It’s so important that we’re able to share what’s worked for our family and know that we’re all in this together with each other. So we wanted to share something from our home to each of yours,” she said.

28 of 36

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Of course, Meghan and Harry’s cutest kid moment so far was with their own! The royal parents brought son Archie on his first offiical outing to meet human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

29 of 36

HENK KRUGER/AFP/Getty Images

During the outing, Harry revealed that Archie “constantly wants to stand.”

30 of 36

PA Wire/PA Images

Meghan added of her son, “He’s an old soul!”

31 of 36

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Prince Harry visited the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre, named after his late mother, and spent some time with the children in the facility. Here, he meets 6-year-old Barnaby Jose Mar. 

32 of 36

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

While visiting the Kasane Health Post earlier in the day, Harry was given warm welcome from a young girl. 

33 of 36

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

A very special helper! The royal also took part in a tree planting ceremony, where he and a young boy worked together to create a new forest habitat on the banks of Botswana’s Chobe River. 

34 of 36

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

It looks like Prince Harry and his young friend had a very animated discussion about just how tall their tree would grow. 

35 of 36

WPA-Rota/Press Association Images

Team work makes the dream work! For his efforts, Harry snagged a high-five! 

