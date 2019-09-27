Cutest Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Playing with Kids (Including Archie!) on Royal Tour

According to the CEO of the charity, Meghan was the one who suggested getting on the ground and playing with the children.

“She sat down and within a few moments, she saw that the babies were all being held by their mothers. She saw the play mat, she said, ‘Let’s get these babies on the ground,” Frank Beadle de Palomo said of the royal’s visit. “She sat on the ground with us. She pulled us down and she just engaged with the children.”