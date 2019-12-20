Cruising into Chirstmas! Prince Charles and Camilla Just Unveiled Their New Holiday Card

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles Chris Jackson/Getty

Forget the snow: Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are having a hot Christmas!

The couple released their annual holiday card on Friday, opting for a casual photo from one of their most exciting royal duties of the year. The photo shows the duo driving a 1953 MG TD at the British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba, during their March 2019 tour of the Caribbean. Prince Charles took the wheel, while Camilla gave a wave.

In a fun twist, both were wearing sunglasses as they soaked up the sun in the topless vehicle.

The note simply reads, “Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year.”

The sweet Christmas card caps off another momentous year. Prince Charles, who is the longest-serving heir to the British throne, welcomed his fourth grandchild with the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, born May 6.

Charles also spent his 71st birthday in India on a royal tour, feted with a garland and a cake by schoolchildren in Mumbai.

Charles and Camilla have varied their card choices over the years. The couple chose a casual photo of themselves chatting on a wooden bench last year. Photographer Hugo Burnand captured the moment, in which Charles in dressed in a suit while Camilla wears a white dress and necklace featuring several strings of pearls, in the garden of Clarence House over the summer.

In 2017, Charles and Camilla unveiled a Christmas card featuring a black-tie portrait taken at Camilla’s 70th birthday celebration.

Each year, members of the royal family join Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, for Christmas. Guests usually arrive in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve. (The family opens their presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day.) After their church outing on the big day, the royal family heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s family Christmas card was leaked early this year — and Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, are the stars.

The holiday portrait, which was first shared by a Royal Air Force member who received the festive card from Kate herself (Kate is patron of the RAF), features the family of five in one of their most candid and casual photos yet as they pose on a vintage motorcycle sidecar.

The proud parents are all smiles as William sits on the vintage bike, holding little Louis in front of him. George and Charlotte pose next to them in the sidecar as mom Kate grabs on to one of the handlebars.