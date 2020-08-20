Season four of the Netflix drama will pick up in the late 1970s and introduce Princess Diana as they follow her ill-fated romance with Prince Charles

Princess Diana and Prince Charles's Royal Wedding Teased in New Trailer for The Crown's Season 4

Stakes have never been higher for The Crown.

The highly anticipated fourth season of the drama will hit Netflix on Nov. 15 — and a new trailer released Thursday gives the first glimpse of Princess Diana and Prince Charles's 1981 royal wedding as portrayed on the series.

"Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail," Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth narrates, over shots of the monarch on horseback and a glimpse of actress Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Attention then turns to Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, hounded by paparazzi and fans as she enters the royal family. In the final shot from the teaser, Diana can be seen from the back in her iconic wedding gown as she slowly walks towards a door.

Season four will pick up in the late 1970s and follow the Queen and Thatcher's relationship as well as the ill-fated romance and marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Fans have already caught glimpses of Corrin as Princess Diana from filming, with many of the late royal's most memorable looks being recreated for the show.

The huge responsibility of stepping into the heart of one of the history's most famous romances is also something that isn't lost on Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles.

“We all have a set position on the dynamic between Charles and Diana,” he told Screen International. “It’s been great to have the ability to either fight against that or, at times, acknowledge it and also to challenge any question of, ‘Did he ever love her?' "

"Personally I think he must have done," he continued. "There’s a wealth of layers and richness to Charles and Diana, and I loved seeking that out.”

Colman, who is set to star as Queen Elizabeth in the fourth (and her second) season of The Crown, says the experience has been daunting.

“There is much more pressure when you’re playing someone who is still living, and you have this fear that they’re watching it and won’t like it,” Colman told The Daily Mirror in a new interview.

"You’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, what if Queen Elizabeth II ­watches the series and sees me? Perhaps she will think that my interpretation is completely wrong. She’s going to change channels."

Colman assumed the lead role in The Crown from Claire Foy, who was the younger Queen in the first two seasons, and she is set to be replaced by Imelda Staunton for the final two seasons. It has also been announced that Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip (played by Matt Smith then Tobias Menzies) for the last seasons.