Princess Victoria celebrated the start of the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm from Haga Palace

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Appears in First Public Video Message Since Testing Positive for COVID

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has made her first virtual public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

On Thursday Princess Victoria, 43, appeared in a video message from Haga Palace to celebrate the start of the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I am so proud that our beautiful capital gets to host the World Figure Skating Championships," she says in the video, which also aired at the competition's opening ceremony. "I really wish that I could have been in the Ericsson Globe Arena tonight for the grand opening ceremony. But I am glad to have this opportunity to send you all my best wishes."

She continued, "Just like millions of other viewers, all over the world, my family and I are looking forward to see the world's best figure skaters compete here in Stockholm."

Earlier this month, Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel tested positive for COVID-19.

The Royal Court of Sweden announced on Facebook Thursday that the couple began isolating at home with their two children — Princess Estelle, 9, and Prince Oscar, 5 — after Victoria began experiencing cold symptoms the previous day.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, 47, were "showing slight symptoms, but feeling well according to circumstances," the statement said.

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were set to join her parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, at a memorial service marking the anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in Sweden on Thursday.

Victoria's brother Prince Carl-Philip and sister-in-law Princess Sofia, who are expecting their third child, attended the event in their place.

The King of Sweden spoke out against the country's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a rare rebuff.

"I think we have failed," King Carl XVI Gustaf, 74, said in his Christmas broadcast. "A large number have died, and that is terrible."

Unlike many European countries, Sweden has avoided a full lockdown amid the pandemic, instead relying on voluntary guidelines.