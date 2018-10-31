Princess Mette-Marit Steps Out for First Time Since Announcing Chronic Lung Disease Diagnosis

Just one week after announcing that she has been diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway stepped out with husband Crown Prince Haakon for an event celebrating the Nordic Council Literature Prize 2018 at the Opera House in Oslo.

The mother of three, 45, arrived at the event on Wednesday in a black and white floral gown that swept the floor and featured ruffle details on her shoulders.

Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit Rune Hellestad/Corbis/Getty

Crown Princess Mette Marit Rune Hellestad/Corbis/Getty

According to the Mayo Clinic, chronic pulmonary fibrosis occurs when lung tissue becomes scarred and causes reduced oxygen supply in the blood. There is currently no way to reverse or slow down the damage to the lungs.

“For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what these are in,” Crown Princess Mette-Marit said in a statement. “The condition means that the working capacity will vary. The Crown Prince and I choose to inform about this now, partly because in future there will be a need to plan periods without official program. In connection with treatment and when the disease is more active, this will be necessary.”

The disease is caused by a number of factors, but the Royal Court’s statement said that it’s “not yet clear” if Princess Mette-Marit’s condition “is linked to a more extensive autoimmune disease process or if there are other causes that underlie the lung changes.”

Princess Mette-Marit and family Ragnar Singsaas/Getty

Princess Mette-Marit was a single mother of a son, Marius Borg Høiby, 21, when she married Crown Prince Haakon, the first in line to the Norwegian throne after his father, King Harald V. Mette-Marit and Haakon also share two children: Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 14, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 12.

The Royal Court stressed that finding the disease early “is favorable considering the prognosis.”

“Although such a diagnosis in times will limit my life, I’m glad that the disease has been discovered so early,” Mette-Marit said in a statement. “My goal is still to work and participate in the official program as much as possible.”