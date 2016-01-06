The royal mom returns to work after her holiday Down Under

From Swimsuit to Regal Sash! Crown Princess Mary Gets Back to Royal Duty in Denmark

New year, still-dazzling regal style.

The end of 2015 saw Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary, 43, dressed down in her homeland of Australia with her family in a warm-weather swimsuit and T-shirt. (The holiday included a scary moment for Mary’s 10-year-old son Prince Christian, who was saved from drowning by a lifeguard who didn’t realize his identity.)

But the start of 2016 sees the always-stylish Scandinavian royal mom back at work, marking the start of what is traditionally a busy month for the Danish royal family.

On Tuesday she supported her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe at the annual Diplomatic Ball, held at Copenhagen’s Christiansborg Palace.

Leaving her four children at home, Mary stepped out alongside her husband Crown Prince Frederik, who was smartly attired in full dress Danish military uniform – complete with saber.

Both stood by the Queen as she received guests while seated on a golden chair at the Knights’ Hall.

Crown Princess Mary wore an elegant white floor-length dress accessorized with a blue sash and decorated with the Order of the Elephant – the highest honor that can be bestowed in the North European kingdom.

The palace is expected to release its traditional annual photos of her children Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine within a few days.