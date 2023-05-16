Queen of Malaysia Reveals Dress Code for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's Royal Wedding (No Tiaras!)

It's time to decide what to wear to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's royal wedding!

The 28-year-old heir to the throne is set to wed fiancée Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1, and one guest has already given a hint about the dress code. According to Royal Watcher blogger Saad Salman, Queen Azizah of Malaysia confirmed that she and her husband, King Abdullah, are attending the wedding, where the attire will be "more like black tie, long dress but no tiaras..." Salman tweeted on Monday.

It remains to be seen if the bride will sport a tiara on her big day.

Hello! magazine reports that other royal guests in attendance will include Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisakoa of Japan and her daughter Princess Tsuguko and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

The excitement continues to build before the big day, and the Royal Hashemite Court even released an official logo for the next Jordanian royal wedding.

"As the date of the wedding of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif nears, we are pleased to share the official logo to mark the occasion, which is Arabic for 'we rejoice,' " courtiers tweeted Sunday, sharing a quick clip of the crown-topped graphic on a burgundy background. Like many modern nuptials, there's even a hashtag — #CelebratingAlHussein.

Prince Hussein and Rajwa, 29, announced their engagement in August 2022 by sharing a formal portrait on Instagram.

"We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes," Hussein wrote of the photo where he and Rajwa posed close, her diamond ring on display.

On New Year's Eve, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that the couple would tie the knot on June 1, 2023.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif will take place on 1 June 2023 #Jordan," courtiers tweeted. The news captioned a previously released portrait of the couple, where Rajwa channeled bridal vibes in a chic white outfit.

This year is especially celebratory for the royal family of Jordan, with not one, but two royal weddings! On March 12, Prince Hussein's younger sister Princess Iman married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in an epic royal wedding.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's eldest daughter, 26, wore a bespoke white wedding dress by Dior and walked down the aisle with her elder brother.

The royal wedding (with plenty of spring florals) was held in Amman, Jordan, and the couple made it official before family and friends.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah are also parents to Princess Salma, 22 (who graduated from the University of Southern California last weekend) and Prince Hashem, 18.

After he did the honors of walking his sister down the aisle, Prince Hussein sat with Rajwa at Princess Iman's royal wedding and seemed to whisper something sweet in her ear. The crown prince also recently celebrated his bride-to-be with a cute birthday tribute, posting a joyful photo of Rajwa with a tacked-up horse.

"Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you," Hussein captioned the Instagram snap on April 28.

It remains unclear how the couple connected and how long they have been together. Hussein is a captain in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. His fiancée is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif. She previously studied at Syracuse University in New York and the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.