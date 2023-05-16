Queen of Malaysia Reveals Dress Code for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's Royal Wedding (No Tiaras!)

Save the date for the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on May 16, 2023 10:51 AM
Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al Saif in Amman, on August 17, 2022
Photo: Albert Nieboer/Royal Hashemite Court via Alamy

It's time to decide what to wear to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's royal wedding!

The 28-year-old heir to the throne is set to wed fiancée Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1, and one guest has already given a hint about the dress code. According to Royal Watcher blogger Saad Salman, Queen Azizah of Malaysia confirmed that she and her husband, King Abdullah, are attending the wedding, where the attire will be "more like black tie, long dress but no tiaras..." Salman tweeted on Monday.

It remains to be seen if the bride will sport a tiara on her big day.

Hello! magazine reports that other royal guests in attendance will include Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisakoa of Japan and her daughter Princess Tsuguko and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

The excitement continues to build before the big day, and the Royal Hashemite Court even released an official logo for the next Jordanian royal wedding.

"As the date of the wedding of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif nears, we are pleased to share the official logo to mark the occasion, which is Arabic for 'we rejoice,' " courtiers tweeted Sunday, sharing a quick clip of the crown-topped graphic on a burgundy background. Like many modern nuptials, there's even a hashtag — #CelebratingAlHussein.

Prince Hussein and Rajwa, 29, announced their engagement in August 2022 by sharing a formal portrait on Instagram.

"We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes," Hussein wrote of the photo where he and Rajwa posed close, her diamond ring on display.

Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al Saif in Amman , on August 17, 2022
Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif. Royal Hashemite Court/Albert Nieboer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

On New Year's Eve, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that the couple would tie the knot on June 1, 2023.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif will take place on 1 June 2023 #Jordan," courtiers tweeted. The news captioned a previously released portrait of the couple, where Rajwa channeled bridal vibes in a chic white outfit.

This year is especially celebratory for the royal family of Jordan, with not one, but two royal weddings! On March 12, Prince Hussein's younger sister Princess Iman married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in an epic royal wedding.

The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman and Crown Prince Hussein. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's eldest daughter, 26, wore a bespoke white wedding dress by Dior and walked down the aisle with her elder brother.

The royal wedding (with plenty of spring florals) was held in Amman, Jordan, and the couple made it official before family and friends.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah are also parents to Princess Salma, 22 (who graduated from the University of Southern California last weekend) and Prince Hashem, 18.

Her Majesty Queen Rania (R), Crown Prince Hussein (2nd R), Princess Salma bint Abdullah (L) and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah ( 2nd L) attend The Royal Wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Royal Hashemite Court /Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

After he did the honors of walking his sister down the aisle, Prince Hussein sat with Rajwa at Princess Iman's royal wedding and seemed to whisper something sweet in her ear. The crown prince also recently celebrated his bride-to-be with a cute birthday tribute, posting a joyful photo of Rajwa with a tacked-up horse.

"Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you," Hussein captioned the Instagram snap on April 28.

It remains unclear how the couple connected and how long they have been together. Hussein is a captain in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. His fiancée is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif. She previously studied at Syracuse University in New York and the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

