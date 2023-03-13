Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Shares Sweet Moment with His Bride-to-Be at Sister's Royal Wedding

Crown Prince Hussein, who walked sister Princess Iman down the aisle, will tie the knot with Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on March 13, 2023 11:11 AM
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (or Al Hussain) bin Abdullah II, between his mother Queen Rania (right) and his fiancee Rajwa Al Saif, at his sister Princess' Iman bint Abdullah II wedding, at Beit Al Urdun (House of Jordan) Palace in Amman, Jordan on March 12, 2023.
Photo: Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan had a very special wedding date for his sister's nuptials: his fiancée, Rajwa Al-Saif.

Before the couple tie the knot on June 1, they had front row seats to another royal wedding over the weekend as Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis were married. But they already shared the look of love — in a sweet photo posted on Prince Hussein's Instagram page, he places a hand over his mouth as he whispers something to his bride-to-be during the ceremony, while Rajwa smiles as she listens.

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, had a special role during his younger sister's big day at Beit Al Urdon Palace. He escorted Princess Iman down the aisle before taking his seat between his mother, Queen Rania, and Rajwa for the wedding service in a row that also included Hussein's younger siblings, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

Rajwa, 28, wore a vibrant yellow cape dress designed by London-based Serbian designer Roksanda Ilinčić, according to Vogue Arabia. She completed her wedding guest look with a clutch and pink statement earrings.

Rajwa also attended Princess Iman's henna party ahead of the wedding last week, appearing in photos shared by Queen Rania.

Sharing photos from Princess Iman's stunning wedding on Instagram, Prince Hussein wrote, "Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together."

The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al-Saif. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa announced their engagement in August 2022 by sharing a formal portrait on Instagram.

"We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes," Hussein wrote of the portrait where he and Rajwa posed close, her diamond engagement ring on display.

Her Majesty Queen Rania (R), Crown Prince Hussein (2nd R), Princess Salma bint Abdullah (L) and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah ( 2nd L) attend The Royal Wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Royal Hashemite Court /Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Hussein is a captain in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England as well as Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. His fiancée is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif. She previously studied at Syracuse University in New York and the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

