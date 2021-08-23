Crown Prince Frederik Denmark Reels in a Massive Tuna on Conservation Mission

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark skipped his usual suit and tie and slipped into a wetsuit on Monday to register the fish population in the sea at the northernmost tip of the country

Crownprince Frederik of Denmark takes part in the marking of Bluefin Tuna in Skagen Denmark on August 23, 2021

Sometimes the life of royal means getting one's feet a little wet!

On Monday, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark joined biologists and the Danish Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, Rasmus Preh, in an ecological expedition in the sea at the country's northernmost tip to register and check the local tuna population.

Foregoing his usual suit and tie, the 53-year-old prince slipped into a wetsuit for the afternoon activity, aimed at preserving Denmark's tuna population, which has been in decline in recent years.

Frederik is just one of many royals involved in global conservation efforts.

Crownprince Frederik of Denmark takes part in the marking of Bluefin Tuna in Skagen Denmark on August 23, 2021 Credit: HENNING BAGGER/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

Just as the prince measured Denmark's tuna population, a recent survey of the Thames River's swans was carried out on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. Though the monarch did not attend this year due to COVID restrictions, the annual rite traces back to the 12th century and is a beloved tradition for the Queen.

Likewise, Prince Charles regularly participates in environmental advocacy, most recently doing his part to preserve "one of [the U.K.'s] most iconic threatened species" by releasing 11 Eurasian curlews onto his Sandringham estate.