Crown Prince Frederik Denmark Reels in a Massive Tuna on Conservation Mission
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark skipped his usual suit and tie and slipped into a wetsuit on Monday to register the fish population in the sea at the northernmost tip of the country
Sometimes the life of royal means getting one's feet a little wet!
On Monday, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark joined biologists and the Danish Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, Rasmus Preh, in an ecological expedition in the sea at the country's northernmost tip to register and check the local tuna population.
Foregoing his usual suit and tie, the 53-year-old prince slipped into a wetsuit for the afternoon activity, aimed at preserving Denmark's tuna population, which has been in decline in recent years.
Frederik is just one of many royals involved in global conservation efforts.
RELATED: Swan Upping: Queen Elizabeth's Beloved 800-Year-Old Royal Tradition Returns to the River Thames
Just as the prince measured Denmark's tuna population, a recent survey of the Thames River's swans was carried out on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. Though the monarch did not attend this year due to COVID restrictions, the annual rite traces back to the 12th century and is a beloved tradition for the Queen.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Likewise, Prince Charles regularly participates in environmental advocacy, most recently doing his part to preserve "one of [the U.K.'s] most iconic threatened species" by releasing 11 Eurasian curlews onto his Sandringham estate.
The future king, 72, has been a passionate defender of the earth for decades, even passing along his eco-friendly mindset to his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
Similarly, Princess Charlene of Monaco is an ardent environmentalist. In addition to recently sharing her campaign to protect rhinoceros from dehorning, the princess has been teaching her 6-year-old twins — Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques — all about the wildlife protection work she's been doing over the last several months in South Africa.