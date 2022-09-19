Crown Jeweler Removes Crown, Sceptre and Orb from Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Before Her Interment

Symbols of Queen Elizabeth II's power were removed from her coffin during the committal service at St. George's Chapel on Monday.

The Queen's coffin had been draped in the Royal Standard, on which was laid the Imperial State Crown, Sovereign's Sceptre and Sovereign's Orb, plus a wreath of meaningful flowers and a note from King Charles III.

During the final ceremony of Monday's three funerary events, the Crown Jeweler Mark Appleby removed the crown, sceptre and orb before the late monarch's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault.

The three objects symbolize the Queen's power and have held significance throughout her reign.

Dating back to 1661, the Orb — a gold globe featuring a cross — symbolizes that the monarch's power comes from God. The Sceptre, created for Charles II, has been used at every coronation since 1661.

These items are part of the royal family's crown jewels and were used by the Queen in earlier ceremonies. She wore the Imperial State Crown and was presented with the Orb during her coronation at Westminster Abbey in June 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II in the Throne room at Buckingham Palace after her Coronation in Westminster Abbey. PA Images via Getty

The Imperial State Crown, Sovereign's Sceptre and the Sovereign's Orb will be used for King Charles' coronation in 2023. While the date of the new King's coronation has not been disclosed, he officially succeeded to the throne on Sept. 8, upon the death of the Queen at age 96.

Another traditional element of the committal service was the ceremonial breaking of the wand. The Lord Chamberlain — Lord Parker of Minsmere, who once served as head of MI5 — took part in the ceremonial breaking of the wand to signify the end of his service to the Queen as sovereign. The wand was then placed above the Queen's coffin and will be buried with the monarch.