Cressida Bonas — Prince Harry's Ex — Is Engaged to Boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida Bonas is heading to the altar!

The British model and actress — best known for having dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin, Princess Eugenie — is engaged to boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley, the latter announced on Instagram Sunday.

Bonas, 30, and Wentworth-Stanley flash big smiles at the camera in the outdoor selfie, taken in what appears to be a field. The bride-to-be’s ring is on full display, featuring a center stone surrounded by red and white stones.

“We getting married 😁🥰,” he captioned the post.

Harry Wentworth-Stanley (L) and Cressida Bonas

According to multiple outlets, Bonas and Wentworth-Stanley, who are very low-key about their relationship, are rumored to have been dating for about two years.

A source close to Prince Harry, 34, and Bonas confirmed their split to PEOPLE in late April 2014 after two years of dating, saying that it was “amicable” and adding that Bonas was hoping to concentrate on her career.

“Cressida has been a bit wobbly about the whole situation for quite some time,” added Majesty magazine’s editor-in-chief, Ingrid Seward. “Not about him, but about the whole situation and really if it is what she wants.”

A friend told PEOPLE shortly after the breakup, “She is a lovely girl, and a beautiful girl, but this has run its course. It wasn’t to be.”

Image zoom Cressida Bonas Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty

The former couple’s amicable parting extended into May 2018, when Bonas (as well as another ex of Prince Harry’s, Chelsy Davy) attended the wedding of the royal and his now-wife Meghan Markle.

Arriving at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the nuptials, Bonas wore a pink-and-green striped dress from British designer EPONINE London with a feathered fascinator — the latter of which was, surprisingly, the thing she was most anxious about leading up to the event.

“Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes,” she joked in a column for U.K. magazine The Spectator later that month.

Bonas added, “I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”