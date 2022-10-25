Countess Spencer Launches Behind-the-Scenes Look at Althrop: 'Excited to Bring Everyone on the Journey'

Explore Princess Diana's historic childhood home like never before in Spencer 1508

Published on October 25, 2022 02:00 PM
Earl and Countess Spencer stand with his new book Killers of the King at it's launch at Spencer House in central London.
Photo: Alamy

Countess Karen Spencer is opening the doors of Althorp House.

On Tuesday, the CEO of Whole Child International and wife of Charles, 9th Earl Spencer announced the launch of a special new series highlighting the ancestral home of the Spencer family in Northamptonshire, England, where Princess Diana grew up. In Spencer 1508, Karen, 50, will take viewers into the 500-year-old estate and the historic treasure trove of artifacts inside.

"Living here has just been one discovery after the next," Karen said in a snippet shared on social media, which showed her unboxing an earl's coronet, a hundred-year-old document and more. "Every day holds a new adventure, sometimes when I least expect it. Everywhere you turn, it's just one incredible thing after the next."

As the camera panned through Althorp — showing a storage room, dining area and portrait-laden staircase — Karen admitted that her fascination with the estate was gradual.

"If I'm honest, I initially sort of rejected the full-time nature of this role," she said of the role of chatelaine. "I thought that this whole house was lovely, but that wasn't going to take up very much of my time. I will confess that it has sucked me in," she added with a smile.

Enhanced by her husband's gift for history and extensive knowledge of the Spencer family story, Karen says the "unbelievable privilege" of being part of the home's history inspired her desire to share it with the world.

Althorp House
Althorp House. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

"I'm excited to bring everyone on the journey that I'm on," she said in the clip. "Whether it be the walled garden, the restoration of some of the bedrooms, or understanding how the parkland works…I really want to leave this house and parkland in a better place than when I arrived."

Karen, originally from Canada, has been married to Charles since 2011, and they share daughter Charlotte Diana, 10.

Over the weekend, Charles, 58, posted a photo of the "beautiful autumn colors" that surround the temple dedicated to his elder sister Princess Diana at Althorp, along with a bit of the building's history.

"This temple, now dedicated to my late sister's memory, was originally commissioned by our ancestor George John Spencer. He was in charge of the Royal Navy in the early part of the Napoleonic Wars. In 1798 initial reports from Egypt said the British fleet had been destroyed in a crucial battle by the French. George John fainted with shock. When the true version of the Battle of the Nile followed, outlining what was an astonishing victory by Nelson over the French, George John had this structure built — in thanks to God," he wrote on Instagram. "It overlooks the Round Oval lake at Althorp and has become the place where kind visitors like to leave flowers in memory of Diana."

Princess Of Wales In Hong Kong Wearing An Outfit Described As The Elvis Look Designed By Fashion Designer Catherine Walker
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Althorp is the late Princess of Wales' final resting place. Following her tragic death in a car crash in 1997, she was buried on an island at the center of the ornamental lake known as The Round Oval within Althorp Park's Pleasure Garden.

Family members can privately visit her gravesite, which is off-limits to the public. Visitors to the park, however, are welcome to pay their respects at a memorial site located on the grounds.

According to the estate's website, Althorp is currently closed with plans to reopen next year.

New episodes of the series will be released each Friday.

