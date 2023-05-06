    Crowd Goers Camp Out For King Charles' Coronation: 'I Have Had No Sleep At All'

    Royals fan have been gathered on the streets of central London for days in anticipation of King Charles' coronation

    By
    Phil Boucher
    Phil Boucher

    Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

    and
    Kirsty Hatcher
    Kirsty Hatcher
    Kirsty Hatcher

    Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

    Published on May 6, 2023 05:45 AM
    Royal fans pose for a photo as they line the route of the 'King's Procession', a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey
    Crowds gather for King Charles's Coronation. Photo: Kirsty Hatcher; Philip Boucher

    With not long to go until King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, excitement has reached fever pitch in London.

    The PEOPLE team was on the ground from 5.a.m local time amongst the crowds, who have traveled from all around the world to be in the British capital for the historic ceremony.

    On Whitehall, where the King's Procession and Coronation Procession will travel, there was no dampener on people's spirits despite the rain.

    Those gathered were doing the wave up and down Whitehall and cheering, while members of the military could be seen marching down the street early this morning to cheers and clapping, along with a military band who played en route to Westminster Abbey.

    There were plenty of friendly chats and joking, with people sharing sweets and chairs for children.

    King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
    King Charles and Queen Camilla. Andrew Milligan/Getty

    Many have been camped out for days in tents in order to get the best view of the processions. Dave Ball, 56, and Shirley Ball, 52, from Dorset, were certainly dressed for the occasion in a Union Jack dress and waistcoat and hat.

    The couple, who were carrying British flags, also traveled to London for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the late Queen's funeral.

    "We got here around 6:30 this morning," Dave told PEOPLE. "The atmosphere has been lovely. Really friendly and happy. We learnt our lesson at the funeral and brought some steps so we can get to see a little more."

    Royal fans pose for a photo as they line the route of the 'King's Procession', a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London
    Dave and Shirley Ball from Dorset. Philip Boucher

    "We're just looking forward to the atmosphere more than anything else. The whole pageant is going to be amazing. Capturing the atmosphere is the main thing."

    "We just felt we had to come down," added Shirley.

    Rebecca O'Dell, 41, also sported a Union Jack dress for the occasion after making the journey all the way from Australia.

    Royal fans pose for a photo as they line the route of the 'King's Procession', a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London
    Rebecca O'Dell from Australia. Philip Boucher

    "We arrived yesterday. I'm from a little seaside town near Adelaide called Victor Harbor," she said. "Hopefully, we'll see the King. We've got a decent spot now so fingers crossed!"

    "We got here about 6am but we had to battle to get a spot. I'm really looking forward to seeing Kate too. So hopefully we'll see a bit of her too."

    Joseph Afrane, 59, who is from Ghana but now lives in London, told PEOPLE he had been camped out for four days on The Mall in order to get a good view of the processions.

    Royal fans pose for a photo as they line the route of the 'King's Procession', a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London
    Joseph Afrane from Ghana. Kirsty Hatcher

    Decked out head to toe in a Union Jack suit, tie, hat and sunglasses, as well as personalized Converse sneakers, he told PEOPLE he had spent "a lot of money" on his getup.

    "I spent a lot of money on my outfit but the royal family are doing a great job for the country and the Commonwealth so we need to support them," he said.

    "This is amazing. I met King Charles when his mum passed away. I shook his hand on the Mall and Camilla shook my hand, too. Her Majesty The Queen sent me thank you letter from Balmoral. It was to say thank you for my effort all the time."

    Royal fans pose for a photo as they line the route of the 'King's Procession', a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London
    Gilberto Garearo and Elizabeth Brazil from Brazil. Philip Boucher

    Meanwhile, Gilberto Garearo and Elizabeth Brazil, who are both from Sao Paolo in Brazil but now live in London, decided to dress as the King and Queen in red robes.

    "We wanted to dress up to be part of the tradition and have some fun," Gilberto told PEOPLE. "It is an important historical moment. It is going to be enjoyable. I arrived here last night at around 9 p.m. I was the first to arrive here yesterday and saved a space for everyone. I have had no sleep at all."

    And two ladies stood next to PEOPLE had to get creative with some lipstick on the streets of London after realizing they didn't have a pen to write on their flag.

    Charles and Camilla's crowning ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be followed by a Coronation Procession involving other members of the royal family back to Buckingham Palace.

    They will then make a balcony appearance, which will be followed an informal family lunch and the official Coronation Portrait photographs by Hugo Burnand.

