Coronation Seating Chart: Where Did Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Other Royals Sit?

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation took months of planning — including coordinating a seating chart for the Westminster Abbey guests.

While the King, 74, and Queen, 75, had the best seats in the house — including Charles being crowned in the historic Coronation Chair — Prince William and his family had front row seats to the service. Next to the Prince of Wales was his son Prince Louis, 5, the daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, then Kate Middleton. (Their eldest son, 9-year-old Prince George, didn't sit with the rest of the congregation as he was one of his grandfather's Pages of Honor.)

The other two spots in the front row belonged to King Charles' brother Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

The second row began with Prince Edward and Sophie's two children: James, Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise.

Also in the second row were the Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester (a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth), the Duchess of Gloucester, Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

In the third row was King Charles' younger son, Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex traveled to the U.K. from his home in California, where he and Meghan Markle relocated 2020 after stepping back as working royals.

Also in the third row were Prince Andrew (King Charles' brother), Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra. Prince Harry, 38, sat between Jack and Princess Alexandra.

Prince Harry. RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

More members of the royal family filled the fourth row: Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, David Armstrong-Jones, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

Behind them were Lady Sarah Chatto, Daniel Chatto, Samuel Chatto, Alexander Windsor, Lady Davina Lewis, Lady Rose Gilman and George Windsor.

Royals from around the world were seated by monarchs and their guests first, ordered by length of reign, according to Gert's Royals.

The congregation was also made up of hundreds of charity representatives.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At one point, there was a slight change in the seating arrangements — as Prince Louis took a break from the royal festivities! After processing into Westminster Abbey with his family and sitting between Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate for a portion of the event, the camera panned back to the Prince and Princess of Wales' family to show Louis missing.

As likely the youngest guest in attendance at his grandfather's crowning ceremony, Prince Louis' absence from the latter half of the ceremony was likely planned.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Louis rejoined his family in time to process out of the event — then climbed into a horse-drawn carriage for the ride back to Buckingham Palace for a balcony appearance.