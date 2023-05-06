Coronation Seating Chart: Where Did Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Other Royals Sit?

King Charles was crowned in the Coronation Chair, but the rest of the seating chart was a surprise

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 11:40 AM
Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey
Photo: Press Association via AP Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation took months of planning — including coordinating a seating chart for the Westminster Abbey guests.

While the King, 74, and Queen, 75, had the best seats in the house — including Charles being crowned in the historic Coronation Chair — Prince William and his family had front row seats to the service. Next to the Prince of Wales was his son Prince Louis, 5, the daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, then Kate Middleton. (Their eldest son, 9-year-old Prince George, didn't sit with the rest of the congregation as he was one of his grandfather's Pages of Honor.)

The other two spots in the front row belonged to King Charles' brother Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince ANdrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L-R 2nd row) James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

The second row began with Prince Edward and Sophie's two children: James, Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise.

Also in the second row were the Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester (a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth), the Duchess of Gloucester, Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

In the third row was King Charles' younger son, Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex traveled to the U.K. from his home in California, where he and Meghan Markle relocated 2020 after stepping back as working royals.

Also in the third row were Prince Andrew (King Charles' brother), Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra. Prince Harry, 38, sat between Jack and Princess Alexandra.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex talks to Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry. RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

More members of the royal family filled the fourth row: Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, David Armstrong-Jones, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

Behind them were Lady Sarah Chatto, Daniel Chatto, Samuel Chatto, Alexander Windsor, Lady Davina Lewis, Lady Rose Gilman and George Windsor.

Royals from around the world were seated by monarchs and their guests first, ordered by length of reign, according to Gert's Royals.

The congregation was also made up of hundreds of charity representatives.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend their Coronation at Westminster Abbey
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At one point, there was a slight change in the seating arrangements — as Prince Louis took a break from the royal festivities! After processing into Westminster Abbey with his family and sitting between Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate for a portion of the event, the camera panned back to the Prince and Princess of Wales' family to show Louis missing.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

As likely the youngest guest in attendance at his grandfather's crowning ceremony, Prince Louis' absence from the latter half of the ceremony was likely planned.

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Louis rejoined his family in time to process out of the event — then climbed into a horse-drawn carriage for the ride back to Buckingham Palace for a balcony appearance.

Related Articles
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
All the Members of the British Royal Family Who Attended King Charles Coronation
princess charlotte and princess leia
Princess Charlotte's Coronation Look Inspires Comparisons to Princess Leia from 'Star Wars'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; king charles coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Master Flag Dressing for Coronation — Just Like Mom Kate!
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Slept at Clarence House the Night Before Coronation, Breaking a Tradition from 1066
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831sets off from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Every Royal Who Rode in the Coronation Procession Following King Charles' Crowning
Prince Harry, Prince William
Prince Harry and Prince William Don't Interact at Father King Charles' Coronation
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London
Prince Louis Proves Yet Again to Be Instantly Meme-Worthy on King Charles' Coronation Day
King Charles III ; The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Royal Wear! See King Charles in His 2 Crowns on Coronation Day
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Why Prince Harry Didn't Appear with the Royals on Buckingham Palace's Balcony After the Coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
King Charles Makes First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance of His Reign After Coronation
king-charles-coronation-balcony-050623-2
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Buckingham Palace Balcony!
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Palace Balcony Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III Coronation
Kate Middleton Curtsies to King Charles on Coronation Day as Sovereign Leaves Westminster Abbey
Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Princess Anne Is Only Royal on Horseback as She Takes on Special Role at King Charles' Coronation
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Ride in Historic Coach Back to Buckingham Palace After Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Coronation Procession Following Crowning