Queen Camilla to Wear Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Robe for Crowning — See New Photos of the Wardrobe

With just one week to go until the crowning ceremony, new photos provide a look at the Robes of State and the Robes of Estate that will be worn by King Charles and Queen Camilla for the coronation

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 29, 2023 06:09 PM
Queen
Queen Camilla; Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty; Toby Melville - WPA Pool /Getty

With just one week to go until King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, royal fans are getting a glimpse at what the royal couple will wear for the crowning ceremony.

On Saturday, new photos were released of the coronation robes that King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, will wear for the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Following tradition, the King and Queen Consort will each wear two different robes during the coronation: the Robes of State and the Robes of Estate. Robes of State are worn on arrival at Westminster Abbey while the Robes of Estate are worn on departure and are traditionally more personalized.

Coronation Robes. Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace

The new images show the Royal School of Needlework's embroidery team conserving The King's Robe of State, which will be worn by Charles upon his arrival at Westminster Abbey, and Camilla's Robe of Estate, which will be worn after she is crowned. As the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Camilla became Patron of the Royal School of Needlework in 2017.

The King's Robe of State is made of crimson velvet and was worn by King George VI, King Charles' grandfather, at his 1937 coronation. In preparation for the coronation, the Royal School of Needlework has conserved the velvet, with the lining and gold lace conserved by Ede and Ravenscroft.

Coronation Robes. Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace

For his second robe of the coronation service, King Charles will change into the King's Robe of Estate, made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold. It too was worn by King George VI in 1937.

Queen Camilla will wear the Robe of State that was originally made for Queen Elizabeth, King Charles' mother, for her 1953 coronation. It is made of crimson velvet and has been conserved with adjustments made by Ede and Ravenscroft ahead of the coronation.

A new Robe of Estate was created for Queen Camilla, made by Ede and Ravenscroft and designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. It is a purple velvet, matching the King's Robe of Estate.

Coronation Robes. Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace

The Royal School of Needlework's design on the train draws on the themes of nature and the environment — including images of bees and a beetle. A variety of plants are also depicted, including Lily of the Valley, which featured in Camilla's wedding bouquet and was a favorite flower of Queen Elizabeth's. The robe also features myrtle, representing hope, and Delphinium, one of the King's favorite flowers and the birth flower of July, Camilla's birth month. Also featured is the "Alchemilla Mollis," known as Lady's Mantle, which symbolizes love and comfort, Maidenhair Fern, which symbolizes purity, and cornflowers, which represent love and tenderness.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Queen Camilla and King Charles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The robe also features the national emblems of the United Kingdom in addition to paying tribute to King Charles.

