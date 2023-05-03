Coronation Procession Rehearsal Takes Over London Streets Overnight — See the Stunning Photos

With the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla just three days away, final preparations are underway for the elaborate celebrations — and that included a grand overnight rehearsal that gave a preview into the elaborate pageantry of the event.

The nighttime rehearsal illuminated the streets of London as members of the U.K.'s armed forces rehearsed the processions that will take King Charles and Queen Camilla between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey for the coronation on May 6.

More than 6,000 men and women are expected to participate in Saturday's procession, according to the BBC. Dressed in full uniformed regalia, members of the military practiced on foot, and on horseback, how they will accompany the King, 74, and Queen, 75, in their coaches on the way to and from the ceremony.

Coronation dress rehearsal. James Manning/PA Images via Getty

Two specific horse-drawn carriages will be used to carry the monarch and Queen Consort during Saturday's processions through London's streets, and both coaches were on hand during the rehearsal of what's known as the King's Procession.

First, the Diamond Jubilee State Coach will carry King Charles and Queen Camilla from Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate and proceed down The Mall. They'll pass through Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street before arriving at Westminster Abbey, where the coronation will begin at 11 a.m. local time.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach is a recent addition to the royal family, as it was commissioned to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's reign in 2012. It has only ever conveyed the monarch, though occasionally accompanied by the consort or a visiting head of state.

Coronation dress rehearsal. Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty

Although relatively new, it's still steeped in history and royal tradition: According to the palace, the gilded crown on the top of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach was carved from oak from HMS Victory, and the coach's interior is inlaid with samples of woods, metals and other materials from buildings and places with specific connections to Britain and its history, including royal residences such as Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse; cathedrals including St. Paul's and Westminster Abbey; and historic ships, such as the Mary Rose. The coach will be drawn by six Windsor Greys, who appeared to be on duty last night pulling the carriage through the London streets.

For the return back to Buckingham Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla will ride in the Gold State Coach. It was constructed in 1762 and first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament that year. The coach, which weighs four tons and will be drawn by eight horses on May 6, has been used at every coronation since King William IV's crowning ceremony in 1831. Queen Elizabeth rode in it to and from her coronation in 1953, and the coach was ceremoniously rolled down the Mall during her Platinum Jubilee pageant in June 2022.

Barricades to maintain control of the crowds have already been placed on the streets, which were decorated with flags of countries included in the U.K. commonwealth, such as Canada and Australia. Even the mailboxes were draped with the Union Jack in preparation for Saturday's ceremony.

Post box decorated for coronation. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

Rehearsals continued Wednesday morning, as members of the royal family headed to Westminster Abbey to practice for the crowning ceremony itself.

On hand were the monarch's sister, Princess Anne, as well as Kate Middleton, Prince William, their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, who just celebrated her 8th birthday, and Prince Louis, 5 — and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

But with a tight schedule and just three days to go, King Charles was noted to be at ease when he arrived for the rehearsal, and "was smiling broadly," says a witness.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The King and Queen celebrated the countdown on their official Twitter as well, sharing a photo from last night's rehearsal and adding "Three days to go... "