PEOPLE to Offer Exclusive Wall-to-Wall Coverage of King Charles' Coronation from London

PEOPLE will be on the ground in the U.K. to cover every aspect of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation celebration, from the crowns to behind-the-scenes interviews

By People Staff
Published on April 24, 2023 03:44 PM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla is quickly approaching — and PEOPLE is gearing up for full coverage of the royal event of the year.

On May 6, King Charles will be officially crowned alongside his Queen Consort, Queen Camilla, in London's Westminster Abbey, following nearly a thousand years of tradition for British monarchs. From the moment the stunning crowns are placed on the royals' heads to the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance that follows (and all the events of the weekend, including the Coronation Concert starring Lionel Richie and Katy Perry as well as the Big Help Out volunteering initiative), PEOPLE will have you covered with the latest news, best photos and behind-the-scenes drama at the historic event as it unfolds.

PEOPLE's veteran team of royal experts, including Chief Foreign Correspondent Simon Perry and Editorial Director of Society & Culture Michelle Tauber, will be on the ground in London reporting live from the coronation. From speaking to guests following the crowning ceremony for insider details to taking in the processions in person, they'll provide insights that royal fans won't find anywhere else.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Chris Jackson/Getty

Royal style expert Monique Jessen will offer live commentary and exclusive observations on the coronation weekend's fashion, including from royal women such as Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. Jessen will be on the lookout for meaningful pieces of clothing and jewelry, including touching tributes to Queen Elizabeth and pieces with significant royal history.

Coverage on PEOPLE.com will keep fans up to date with every development from the coronation ceremony, from the carriage procession to the grand ceremony in Westminster Abbey to the first Buckingham Palace balcony appearance of King Charles' reign, which may include an appearance from Prince William and Princess Kate along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (And if it's anything like Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, there's sure to be some meme-worthy moments from the Prince and Princess of Wales' kids!)

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

While the coronation has been planned down to the minute, PEOPLE's team will be on watch for any surprises as well as watching the blink-and-you-miss-it interactions between the royal family members. The coronation will be Prince Harry's first time reuniting with the royals since Queen Elizabeth's funeral, while Meghan Markle stays in California with the couple's children — and celebrating Prince Archie's 4th birthday, which falls on the day of the coronation. A source tells PEOPLE that the Duchess of Sussex will host a "low-key party at home" for her son, with the birthday boy's little sister Princess Lilibet taking part in the festivities.

For the first coronation of a British monarch since Queen Elizabeth's crowning ceremony in 1953, PEOPLE reporters will also examine the historic aspects of the event, such as the royal regalia (did you know there's a Coronation Spoon dating back to 1349 and a horse-drawn coach from 1762?) used in the service, as well as how King Charles is updating the tradition for the modern day.

"It's going to be more inclusive. I think with many more religions [represented]," Lady Anne Glenconner, who served as a maid of honor at Elizabeth's coronation, previously told PEOPLE.

King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
King Charles III Inspects 200th Sovereign's Parade At Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

PEOPLE's team will continue coverage on May 7 when members of the royal family will gather for the Coronation Concert broadcast live from the Windsor Castle grounds. The royals will step out again on May 8 to take in the Big Help Out, a volunteering effort across the U.K.

