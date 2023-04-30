The stage is almost set for the Coronation Concert celebrating King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning!

On Sunday, the BBC released three rendered images of the staging for the May 7 Coronation Concert, which will take place one day after King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, are crowned at London's Westminster Abbey. The stage features the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, framing the beautiful Eastern Façade of the royal residence.

The staging creates multiple levels for the 70-piece orchestra and band in the form of an abstracted Union Jack. Four additional catwalks branch out of the flag geometry from the stage into the crowd to create more areas for performers.

The event will be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the U.K. — and, of course, members of the royal family.

The eclectic lineup for the concert is highlighted by world-famous performers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli. Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench will also take the stage.

The concert, hosted by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, will also feature appearances by Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Disney's beloved Winnie the Pooh and more in pre-recorded sketches. In some of the segments, the famous faces will reveal little-known facts about King Charles.

Synchronized with the show, "Lighting up the Nation" will see iconic locations across the U.K. illuminated with projections, lasers and drone displays.

Free tickets to the Coronation Choir were made available to the public via national ballot, and the concert will also be attended by volunteers from some of the King and Queen Consort's charity affiliations.

Richie stayed coy about his Coronation Concert performance during a recent chat with Extra.

"I must tell you I can't say a word — it's a royal secret," the "All Night Long" singer said. "They told me, 'Don't reveal.' But I would tell everybody if I could… I am trying my best to contain myself, but it's going to be one in a million times in history to be part of something like this."

Richie has known King Charles for years, as he noted in a conversation with PEOPLE earlier this month. "He's been in that prince role for a long time, but I'm anxious to see what he's going to now change as far as his reign," the singer said. "And so I know him as a wonderful person."

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation celebrations will continue on Monday, May 8, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared a bank holiday. U.K. citizens are invited to participate in the Big Help Out, a volunteering initiative, and dedicate their time to good causes.