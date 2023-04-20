King Charles' Coronation Concert Announces Its Host — with a Connection to Queen Elizabeth!

King Charles and Queen Camilla are tapping a familiar face to host the Coronation Concert.

The BBC announced Thursday that the Windsor Castle concert taking place one day after the crowning ceremony will be hosted by Hugh Bonneville, star of Downton Abbey and the Paddington films. Queen Elizabeth memorably starred alongside Paddington Bear in a comedy sketch that kicked off the Platinum Party at the Palace concert as part of the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Bonneville also joined Queen Camilla in November to donate some of the Paddington Bear stuffed animals that were left as tributes to Queen Elizabeth following her death.

The actor said, "I'm delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty's coronation. In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember."

Queen Camilla and Hugh Bonneville. ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The BBC also announced that The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art will come together for the first time for a performance featuring Ncuti Gatwa and Mei Mac.

It was previously announced that Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Take That will highlight the concert's lineup.

Perry, 38, and Richie, 73, have known King Charles for years. Perry has served as an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity co-founded by Prince Charles to tackle poverty and transform lives in South Asia, since 2020. Meanwhile, the "All Night Long" hitmaker was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust in 2019. Charles established the charity in 1976 to provide disadvantaged youth with the resources they need to reach their full potential.

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," the BBC said in a statement.

The Coronation Concert will take place on the Windsor Castle grounds before an audience of 20,000, including members of the public and select guests. Fans can look forward to "a broad mix of music spanning pop to classical, along with spoken word and dance performances reflecting arts and culture from around the UK and the wider Commonwealth," the BBC said.

Sarah Ferguson will also join members of the royal family at the concert after not receiving an invitation to the crowning ceremony. It underlines the family nature of the event as opposed to the formal, state occasion of the service that will see King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned.

Fergie, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, said on Good Morning Britain of not being invited to the coronation, "It's a state occasion and being divorced, I don't think you can have it both ways."