01 of 14 Pre-Concert Chatting Getty Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, share a moment while observing something in the distance as they wait for the festivities to begin.

02 of 14 Matching Suits Prince George and Prince William. Getty Right next to them, Prince William and Prince George share a laugh while noticing something on the stage.

03 of 14 King's Arrival Getty Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Eugenie stand as King Charles arrives to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

04 of 14 Heir Apparent Leon Neal/Getty The Prince of Wales is all smiles while giving a speech to commemorate his father's coronation.

05 of 14 Singing for the King Getty Olly Murs sings his heart out while on stage during the Coronation Concert.

06 of 14 King and Queen Queen Camilla and King Charles. Getty Queen Camilla proudly waves the British flag and King Charles shares a hearty laugh while sitting in the royal balcony.

07 of 14 Golden Headliner Katy Perry. Chris Jackson/Getty Katy Perry stole the show in this striking, custom Vivienne Westwood gold ensemble as she performed "Firework" and "Roar" for their royal highnesses.

08 of 14 Head Held High Getty Nicole Scherzinger looked royally proud after singing "Reflections" from Disney's Mulan.

09 of 14 All Night Long Getty Lionel Richie gets the crowd going while performing "Easy (Like Sunday Morning)." The American Idol judge also performed his renowned hit, "All Night Long."

10 of 14 Opera Moment Getty Also taking the stage were Sir Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli who graced the audience with their operatic vocals.

11 of 14 Pretty in Pink Getty English singer and Paloma Faith also lent her talents to the big celebration.

12 of 14 Kingdom Praises Getty Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage looks elegant in an emerald dress. The singer performed "Keys to the Kingdom," which was apropos for the occasion.

13 of 14 The Stars of the Night Queen Camilla and King Charles. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Queen Camilla and King Charles give a wave to the 20,000-strong crowd.