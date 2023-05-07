See the Best Photos from King Charles' Coronation Concert

From Prince William's adoring speech to Katy Perry's golden moment, see all the best pictures from Sunday night's Coronation Concert

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on May 7, 2023 05:49 PM
01 of 14

Pre-Concert Chatting

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Getty

Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, share a moment while observing something in the distance as they wait for the festivities to begin.

02 of 14

Matching Suits

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Prince George and Prince William. Getty

Right next to them, Prince William and Prince George share a laugh while noticing something on the stage.

03 of 14

King's Arrival

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Getty

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Eugenie stand as King Charles arrives to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

04 of 14

Heir Apparent

The Prince of Wales on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Leon Neal/Getty

The Prince of Wales is all smiles while giving a speech to commemorate his father's coronation.

05 of 14

Singing for the King

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Getty

Olly Murs sings his heart out while on stage during the Coronation Concert.

06 of 14

King and Queen

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Queen Camilla and King Charles. Getty

Queen Camilla proudly waves the British flag and King Charles shares a hearty laugh while sitting in the royal balcony.

07 of 14

Golden Headliner

Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England
Katy Perry. Chris Jackson/Getty

Katy Perry stole the show in this striking, custom Vivienne Westwood gold ensemble as she performed "Firework" and "Roar" for their royal highnesses.

08 of 14

Head Held High

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Getty

Nicole Scherzinger looked royally proud after singing "Reflections" from Disney's Mulan.

09 of 14

All Night Long

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Getty

Lionel Richie gets the crowd going while performing "Easy (Like Sunday Morning)." The American Idol judge also performed his renowned hit, "All Night Long."

10 of 14

Opera Moment

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Getty

Also taking the stage were Sir Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli who graced the audience with their operatic vocals.

11 of 14

Pretty in Pink

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Getty

English singer and Paloma Faith also lent her talents to the big celebration.

12 of 14

Kingdom Praises

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Getty

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage looks elegant in an emerald dress. The singer performed "Keys to the Kingdom," which was apropos for the occasion.

13 of 14

The Stars of the Night

Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Queen Camilla wave as they arrive to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. - For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world
Queen Camilla and King Charles. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Queen Camilla and King Charles give a wave to the 20,000-strong crowd.

14 of 14

Dancing Queens (and King!)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: (L-R) Katharine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty, Queen Camilla and King Charles III in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Coronation Concert. Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty

Now that's a party!

