The Striking Similarities Between Princess Eugenie and Mom Sarah Ferguson's Engagement Rings

Princess Eugenie‘s stunning engagement ring is déja vu for royals fans.

After dating for about seven years, Jack Brooksbank proposed to the 28-year-old royal during a trip to Nicaragua in January with a blush-colored padparadscha sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds.

Eugenie showed off the gorgeous accessory in the couple’s engagement portraits — and many noticed the similarities to the engagement ring given to her mother, Sarah Ferguson, popularly known as “Fergie,” from her father, Prince Andrew.

The Queen’s second son popped the question in 1986 with a Burmese ruby ring from Garrard. The gem, inspired by Fergie’s recognizable red hair, was surrounded by 10 diamonds, forming on a flower pattern on a yellow gold band. When asked about the ring in their first engagement interview, Fergie called the ring “stunning” and “red.”

“It’s something that we’ve discussed the last few weeks,” said Andrew. “And we came to the mutual conclusion that red was probably the best color for Sarah. That’s how we came to the choice of the ruby. Then the extra bits around the outside, we wanted something a little more unconventional.”

Princess Eugenie's ring (left) and the ring of her mother, Sarah Ferguson Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty; Tim Graham/Getty

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Jonathan Brady/Pa/Getty

Of course, another royal bride also famously wears a ring with a sapphire: Kate Middleton, whose engagement ring once belonged to Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana. (Meghan Markle, meanwhile, wears a traditional diamond-only ring.)

Meghan Markle (left) and Kate Middleton Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com; Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Eugenie will walk down the aisle in the same venue — St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — as her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan did on May 19, Buckingham Palace announced.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank,” her parents said in a statement. “The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

The couple met when Eugenie was still at Newcastle University in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier after being introduced by friends and have been back there for vacations.

“He is a really lovely chap,” a family friend told PEOPLE last year of Brooksbank. “They adore each other and are really serious.”

Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hope and Homes for Children

Although “it is very much Princess Eugenie and Jack’s day, and they are leading the planning,” a palace source says, they are also getting plenty of input from the mother of the bride. “Fergie is very involved,” a well-placed insider previously told PEOPLE.