Comparing Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour Debut to Kate Middleton's 7 Years Ago

There’s nothing like a royal’s first Trooping.

Just three weeks after tying the knot with Prince Harry in a fairy tale royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel, Meghan Markle attended her first Trooping of the Colour on Saturday — an annual event marking the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.

Meghan, 36, embarked on the carriage processional with her husband Prince Harry, with her new sister-in-law Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall riding ahead of them.

During Princess Kate’s first time around, she rode with Harry and Camilla and Prince Andrew.

Kate, now 36, smiled and waved as she greeted the attendees lined up on the streets around London’s St. James Park on that June day in 2011, just like Duchess Meghan did alongside her husband on Saturday.

By the time of her first Trooping, though, Princess Kate had already made an appearance on the palace balcony when she and Prince William kissed (twice!) on it after their wedding ceremony three months prior. But of course she and the prince, now 35, still joined the royal family on the balcony on the day of the Trooping of the Colour ceremony.

The entire royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the 2011 Trooping the Colour ceremony.

This year, fans will get to see Kate and William’s kids — Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3 — as well as newlyweds Harry, 33, and Meghan on the balcony.

The former actress and the royal mom also wore similarly elegant suit dresses their first time at the big British event. As a newlywed in 2011, Kate opted for a double-breasted cream jacket by one of her favorite designers, Alexander McQueen, paired with a matching pleated skirt and topped with a black Lock & Co hat.

Meghan wore a pale pink Carolina Hererra ensemble with a matching Philip Treacy hat.