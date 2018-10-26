The Crown's Claire Foy Says 'I Don't Feel Defined' by Playing Queen Elizabeth

Claire Foy isn’t afraid to leave The Crown behind.

After portraying Queen Elizabeth for two seasons on the hit Netflix show, Foy, 34, says that while she’s excited for what’s next, she will never forget the impact the iconic role has had on her life.

“I don’t feel like I’m defined by playing Queen Elizabeth,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It’s a huge honor that people liked that character and therefore see me as that character. So, I’m not trying to actively go against that.”

Foy and her co-star Matt Smith have been recast for season 3 of The Crown, with Broadchurch actress Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones taking over as the show jumps decades down the road in the lives of the Queen and Prince Philip.

Looking back, the actress says she’s “really, really proud” of the time she spent working on the show. But moving forward, Foy says she has no hesitation when it comes to taking on new and challenging roles.

“My career is only for me, really,” she says. “I can’t do it for anybody else and so the choices and decisions I make are purely based on what I want to do. That’s it really. It’s a really selfish thing.”

And Foy certainly hasn’t wasted any time. She currently stars alongside Ryan Gosling in the space drama First Man, which follows Neil Armstrong’s journey to the moon.

“It was a dream, really,” she says of the film. “I would have begged to be part of it. It was just an incredible, incredible thing to be allowed to kind of play this character and work with these people really.”

First Man is in theaters now.