Christmas at the Castle! See Windsor Castle's Décor for First Holiday Season of King Charles' Reign

Carolers will even perform by the Christmas tree on a few select dates in December

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 24, 2022 09:51 AM
November 24, 2022, Windsor, UK: Members of the Royal Collection Trust make finishing touches to a 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in St George's Hall, which was felled from Windsor Great Park, during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. (Credit Image: © Andrew Matthews/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)
Christmas at Windsor Castle. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Deck the halls — Windsor Castle is ready for Christmas!

On Thursday, one month to the day before Christmas Eve, the Royal Collection Trust unveiled the gorgeous Christmas décor in the state apartments of Windsor Castle. Visitors can tour the ornate displays throughout the British royal family's ancestral home, which has been bedecked for the first holiday season of King Charles III's reign.

Guests will feel the spirit upon arrival, with foliage and wreaths fastened to gates and lampposts throughout the grounds. The Grand Staircase of the state apartments has been laced with garland, unmissable before moving into St. George's Hall. The festive focal point of the Christmas presentation is displayed there — a 20-foot Nordmann Fir tree, sustainably grown nearby in Windsor Great Park and shimmering with hundreds of ornaments.

November 24, 2022, Windsor, UK: Members of the Royal Collection Trust staff put the finishing touches to a Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room, during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. (Credit Image: © Andrew Matthews/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)
Christmas at Windsor Castle. November 24, 2022, Windsor, UK: Members of the Royal Collection Trust staff put the finishing touches to a Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room, during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. (Credit Image: © Andrew Matthews/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)

One tree just wouldn't be enough for the cavernous castle, and another evergreen rises in the Crimson Drawing Room, which visitors can explore along with the Semi-State Rooms. The impressive Waterloo Chamber is also dressed up for Christmas, with an elaborate display of Royal Collection items arranged on a table.

November 24, 2022, Windsor, UK: Members of the Royal Collection Trust adjust decorations on a table in the Waterloo Chamber, during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. (Credit Image: © Andrew Matthews/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)
Christmas at Windsor Castle. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Though Windsor Castle's holiday decorations will remain until Jan. 2, 2023, three days in December will have an extra festive touch to a visit. On Dec. 8, 9 and 12, carolers will perform at the tree in St. George's Hall (where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their royal wedding reception and introduced their son Archie, now 3, to the world!).

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

November 24, 2022, Windsor, UK: Members of the Royal Collection Trust make finishing touches to decorations on the Grand Staircase during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. (Credit Image: © Andrew Matthews/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)
Christmas at Windsor Castle. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Meanwhile, the Palace of Holyroodhouse — the British monarch's royal residence in Scotland —is also inviting the public to join in its Christmas cheer after decorations are unveiled on Dec. 1. Just like at Windsor, the Great Stair of the state apartments will glow with a sparkling garland, and two huge Christmas trees will be displayed in the Throne Room and Great Gallery. Time turns back in the Royal Dining Room, where the table is set with a silver service given to Queen Elizabeth II's grandparents King George V and Queen Mary for their Silver Jubilee in 1935, among ivy and candelabra.

November 24, 2022, Windsor, UK: A member of the Royal Collection Trust staff looks up at a Christmas tree on display in the Crimson Drawing Room during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. (Credit Image: © Andrew Matthews/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)
Christmas at Windsor Castle. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

The upcoming holidays will feel different for the royal family as the first without Queen Elizabeth, who died in September. While the palace has yet to publicize King Charles' plans for Christmas, the royal family traditionally gathers for the holiday at Sandringham, the late Queen's beloved country estate in Norfolk.

Related Articles
Christmas at Windsor
Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle Home Is Decked Out for Christmas — with a Special Twist
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (
Kate Middleton Wears Her First Tiara in Nearly 3 Years for Buckingham Palace Banquet — See the Pics!
King Charles III receives King Felipe VI of Spain in the Morning Room, during an audience at Clarence House, on November 21, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Displays Poignant Photo of Prince George During Meeting with King Felipe of Spain
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) at the Corinthia Hotel
Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome South African President for First State Visit of New Reign
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2L), and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) listen as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa items, including a photograph of President Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II, displayed as part of the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace
King Charles Views Queen Elizabeth's Famous 21st Birthday Speech During South Africa State Visit
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
FIRE AT WINDSOR CASTLE - Firemen fighting against fire.
Everything to Know About the 1992 Windsor Castle Fire
King Charles III speaks to guests during a reception to celebrate small and medium-sized businesses at Buckingham Palace on November 16, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Has Another Royal First After Becoming Monarch — Followed by a Rousing Reception
Prince William and Princess Catherine, Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Eventually Move Into Windsor Castle
Windsor Castle looking towards the George VI Gateway
Visitors Flock to Windsor Castle as Royal Residence Reopens 3 Weeks After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during their wedding
King Charles Displays Photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding at Palace Meeting
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla Displays Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Clarence House
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
How the Flower Wreath on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Includes Nods to Her Beloved Balmoral Castle