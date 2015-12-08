Christmas Kate: The Royal Mom Set to Celebrate with Kids' Charity

As she winds up an important year of highlighting mental health, Kate announces a festive engagement

Princess Kate will help spread holiday cheer next week.

On Tuesday Kensington Palace announced that the royal mom, 33, will attend the December 15 Christmas party held by the Anna Freud Centre – while highlighting the work being done to aid the mental health of youngsters.

Kate previously visited the center’s family school in September as part of her rolling program designed to spotlight the work being done for vulnerable youngsters.

When she was there in the fall, Kate was praised by kids and experts alike for her knowledge of the subject.

The upcoming visit “reflects [her] continued interest in child mental health issues and the importance of early intervention and working with the whole family to provide children with in-school mental health services,” a statement from her office at Kensington Palace says.