Chrissy Teigen Slams Meghan Markle's Father Over 'Embarrassing' Comments: 'This Guy Sucks'

Chrissy Teigen has had it with Meghan Markle’s father.

Following Thomas Markle’s interview with The Mail on Sunday, in which he continued to express frustration over the lack of contact with his daughter since she married Prince Harry, the 32-year-old cookbook author asked: “What is wrong with him?”

“This guy…this guy sucks,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside screenshots from the article — including one pointing out how Thomas claimed that Harry’s late mother Princess Diana “would have loathed the way I’ve been treated.”

“What’s wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please,” she remarked, adding, “This is embarrassing.”

this guy…this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/FADsBT5sfX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 28, 2018

During the interview, which was published this weekend, Thomas called the Duchess of Sussex “cold” and claimed he now has “no way of contacting my daughter” because “she’s cut me off completely.”

“She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today,” he continued, adding that “it would be easier for Meghan if I died” because “everybody would be filled with sympathy with her.”

Although Thomas told The Sun on Sunday earlier this month that he was done giving interviews, he has already broken this promise multiple times, even telling TMZ last week that he didn’t plan on disappearing.

“Tomorrow is my birthday, 74 years old, and I’m enjoying the fact that I can make the entire royal family not speak and maybe I can get a laugh out of the duchess,” he said.

Thomas, who lives in Mexico, initially decided not to attend his daughter’s wedding after his arrangement with a paparazzi to stage several photoshoots ahead of the big day was revealed.

The next day, he said that he would attend the Windsor wedding — only if doctors signed off on him traveling after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. However, two days before the wedding, Meghan confirmed in an official statement that her father would not walk her down the aisle due to health problems.

Earlier this month, Thomas also told The Sun that he doesn’t think his daughter is having the easiest time adjusting to her new role as a member of the royal family. Although, in the same interview, he admitted that he had not spoken to his daughter since the May 19 wedding.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” he said. “I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile — this is a pained smile.”

However, Priyanka Chopra recently told PEOPLE that her close friend is loving her new life as a royal.

“She’s doing amazing,” said the actress, who was part of the star-studded guest list at the couple’s wedding. “It’s so nice to see.”