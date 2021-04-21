"She is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is," the cookbook author said of the Duchess of Sussex

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Meghan Markle Reached Out to Her After Son Jack's Death: 'She's Been So Kind'

Chrissy Teigen has a royal supporter — Meghan Markle.

The cookbook author, 35, said Tuesday that she and the Duchess of Sussex have connected multiple times, but Markle — who suffered a miscarriage last summer — first reached out to her after losing her son Jack last year.

"Yeah, she's been so kind to me ever since we connected," Teigen said in response to a fan question during the Watch What Happens Live! after show. "She had written me about baby Jack.... but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is."

She continued, "That's why you look at everything and you're like 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are."

Teigen added that she also spoke to Markle, 39, after her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

"I think when I ended up watching it, it was like 'Holy s--- this is big," Teigen said, adding: "But also I waited a long time to watch it, so I'd already heard so much about it."

WWHL host Andy Cohen asked if Markle had shared any "extra tea" during their conversation, but Teigen denied learning anything that wasn't shared with the public.

"No. I think she's been very honest [and] open," she said. "I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning."

Teigen — who first encountered Markle when the two appeared on the game show Deal or No Deal together — has come to her defense several times over the past few years.

Last month, Teigen spoke out when Markle was accused of bullying palace staff members when she was a working member of the royal family.

"this meghan markle s--- is hitting too close to home for me," Teigen tweeted. "these people won't stop until she miscarries. f------ stop it."

In 2018, Teigen slammed Markle's father following his interview with The Mail on Sunday, in which he expressed frustration over the lack of contact with his daughter since she married Harry.

"This guy…this guy sucks," she wrote on Twitter, alongside screenshots from the article — including one pointing out how Thomas Markle claimed that Harry's late mother Princess Diana "would have loathed the way I've been treated."