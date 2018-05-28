Princess Madeleine and Daughter Leonore Celebrate 'Childhood Day' — and It Looks Like a Blast!

As Americans find themselves between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, Sweden’s royal family celebrated Childhood Day on Sunday, the same day as the country’s Mother’s Day.

Princess Madeleine —attending her second engagement since welcoming Princess Adrienne in March — took her daughter Princess Leonore, 4, to the festivities at Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm. The annual fundraiser donates money to the World Childhood Foundation, which Madeleine’s mother, Queen Silvia, founded. Madeleine cofounded the organization’s ThankYou initiative that aims to build support for the prevention of sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

The royal mom, 35, and Leonore were all smiles as they enjoyed some of the park’s ride and took in a concert that featured Swedish artists Sigrid Bernson, De Vet Du, Hanna Ferm, Chris Kläfford and Markoolio.

“Thank you to all the artists who performed on stage, and thanks to Gröna Lund whose entrance fees today went to Childhood’s work for all children to grow up in a safe and loving environment free from violence and abuse,” Madeleine wrote in an Instagram post translated from Swedish.

Her middle child with husband Chris O’Neill, son Prince Nicolas, was not present at the event, though it was expected he may attend.