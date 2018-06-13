See the Adorable Moment Princess Charlotte Copied the Queen's Wave (It Made Mom Kate So Proud!)

Princess Charlotte already has her adorable royal wave down pat, but that doesn’t mean she’s above taking pointers from someone with more experience.

During Saturday’s Trooping the Colour flypast when the royal family stood together on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Charlotte, 3, looked over to see Queen Elizabeth waving to the crowds and then endearingly did the same thing.

Kate Middleton noticed the sweet exchange and then leaned in to giggle to her husband Prince William about it. Kate, 36, then turned to the Queen, 92, to acknowledge the delightful moment.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

The next day while watching Prince William’s charity polo match in Gloucester, England, Charlotte took a cue from Queen Elizabeth once again by channeling her great grandmother’s latest accessory: sunglasses. The Queen wore dark shades to numerous public engagements in recent months, including two garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

Charlotte wore little pink sunglasses that matched her sundress as she cheered on dad and played with her brother Prince George on the sidelines at Beaufort Park.

Rupert Hartley/REX/Shutterstock; Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen had cataract surgery in May, the palace confirmed on Friday, so her eyewear is likely a result of seeing colors more brightly following the procedure to improve vision, whereas Charlotte simply protected her eyes from the sun in a way that complemented her darling ensemble.