Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Grace's Granddaughter, Is Chanel's 2021 Brand Ambassador

Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi has been unveiled as Chanel's latest brand ambassador — a role that has been a lifetime in the making for the granddaughter of Princess Grace.

The 34-year-old, who is the daughter of Monaco's Princess Caroline, made her official debut Tuesday evening when Chanel posted the news on Instagram, stating: "Sealing a long relationship based on trust and friendship, started by Karl Lagerfeld and continued today by Virginie Viard, Charlotte Casiraghi will become an ambassador and spokesperson for the House from January 1st 2021."

The niece of Prince Albert is 11th in the line of succession to Monaco's throne.

In a stylish black-and-white video, Princess Grace's eldest granddaughter says she feels "as though she was almost born with Chanel," adding that she recalls photos taken by Karl Lagerfeld of her mother wearing the brand while she was pregnant.

Casiraghi also notes that for her July 2019 wedding to Dimitri Rassam she wore one of the late designer's last Haute Couture designs and that her fittings were overseen by his successor, Virginie Viard, with whom she shares a deep friendship.

In accepting the role, Casiraghi explains she will be "a contributor not just a muse" and that she believes it's part of her responsibility to stress Chanel's message of female empowerment.

Casiraghi's role will break publicly with the Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection designed by Viard. The session — by photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin — have already been shot in Monaco in the historic Villa La Vigie, which was Lagerfeld's former residence in Monaco.

In many ways, the shoot was a personal homecoming. Not only was Lagerfeld himself the first to shoot Casiraghi for a 2012 Chanel campaign, but the historic villa was the site of the lavish reception following her civil marriage ceremony in July 2019.

To emphasize Chanel's longtime feminist ideals, Casiraghi and Viard also announced a new series of literary salons. "The Rue Cambon Literary Rendezvous" will be held in Coco Chanel's private apartments above the brand's flagship boutique, an intimate space still furnished in its period furniture, grey suede-covered couches and elegant Chinese-lacquered walls screens.

Each month, Casiraghi, who organizes similar modern philosophy symposiums in Monaco, will host leading female writers and actresses to discuss their work, perpetuating both Chanel and Lagerfeld's traditional devotion to literature.

The first salon — in English — is scheduled for the end of January during Paris Fashion Week and will be streamed on Chanel's site.

