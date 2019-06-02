Charlotte Casiraghi’s Wedding Outfit Included a Sweet Nod to Grandmother Princess Grace

From one bride to another!

Monaco’s Charlotte Casiraghi — the 32-year-old daughter of Princess Caroline and granddaughter of Princess Grace (formerly known as Hollywood star Grace Kelly) — had a very special piece of jewelry around her neck after tying the knot with film producer Dimitri Rassam.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following the ceremony on Saturday, Charlotte was seen at her reception wearing a stunning necklace, that appeared to be the same Cartier diamond tiara necklace that her grandmother had received as a wedding gift in 1956, when she tied the knot with Prince Rainier III.

The stunning necklace consists of three strands of brilliant-and-baguette-cut diamonds set in platinum.

Following their afternoon civil ceremony and garden party, Charlotte and Rassam, 37, celebrated their nuptials at the Villa La Vigie, a palatial residence overlooking the Mediterranean.

Completing her elegant look, Charlotte also wore a strapless white gown and a chic slicked back ‘do, courtesy of Paris stylist John Nolle.

In the first photo released from the celebration, the couple, who are parents to 6-month-old son Balthazar, are the epitome of newlywed bliss and can be seen adoringly gazing into each other’s eyes.

RELATED: Royal Wedding Alert! Princess Grace’s Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Is Married

Félix Dol-Jersey/Prince's Palace of Monaco; Jack Rosen/Pix Inc./The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

In another sweet nod to her grandmother, for her wedding, the bride chose a grey stone colored brocaded wedding suit, accessorized with three bows and designed by Yves St Laurent.

The outfit immediately struck several fans as having drawn inspiration from the champagne and pink brocaded suit, designed by MGM stylist Helen Rose, which the newlywed’s grandmother Grace wore for her civil marriage to Prince Rainier in 1956.

Charlotte is the first of Grace’s granddaughters to wed, although another royal wedding is on the horizon.

In July, Princess Stephanie son Louis Ducruet, a grandson of Grace’s, will marry longtime girlfriend Marie Chevalier. The ceremony will be held in the principality’s cathedral, marking the first Grimaldi family wedding to be held there since Grace’s own 1956 nuptials.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

(L-R) Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam Eric Mathon/Princely Palace

Charlotte’s civil ceremony marriage took place at noon inside the State Apartments and was mostly attended by family and friends. Her entire family was present for the ceremony, as well as Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Following the wedding ceremony, an afternoon reception, a traditional Monegasque-style picnic, u cavagnëtu, was held in terraced gardens overlooking the Mediterranean. Guests, approximately 300 according to one attendee, were treated to seasonal dishes and salads, orange tea and cake.

This is Charlotte’s first marriage and Rassam’s second. Charlotte also has 5-year-old son Raphael from a previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh. Rassam has a 7-year-old daughter from his previous marriage.

The happy couple is expected to host a larger multi-day wedding celebration next weekend for friends and family at an undisclosed location in southern France.

(L-R) Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiragh Pascal Le Segretain/ SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The couple’s walk down the aisle comes after a long courtship. “They’ve actually known one another for a while,” a palace source previously told PEOPLE, characterizing their relationship as “a remote friendship of many years.”

According to sources, the couple — whose mothers have been friends for years — “were reconnected” by friends in Paris during Christmas 2016. Charlotte first signaled their relationship by wearing a vintage black velvet gown at the 2017 Bal de la Rose (which sharp-eyed royal watchers recognized was the exact number her mother previously wore to a high-profile Monaco event that she had attended alongside Rassam’s mother in December 2000).

They became engaged during a family ski trip in March 2018, and that October, they welcomed their son.

While Charlotte purposefully was not given the title of “Princess” at birth, she is currently 11th in the line of succession to the Principality’s throne. With her marriage to Rassam, their son Balthazar could become 12th in the line with Prince Albert’s consent. Under Monaco’s civil code, children are allowed to enter the line with a subsequent marriage, sanctioned by the reigning sovereign.