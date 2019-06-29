Royal Wedding Take 2! Princess Grace's Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Weds in Second Ceremony

Image zoom Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam on their June 1 wedding day Félix Dol-Jersey/Prince's Palace of Monaco

Let the royal wedding festivities continue!

Monaco’s Charlotte Casiraghi and husband Dimitri Rassam continued their wedding celebrations this weekend with a second religious service and private reception in Provence on Saturday.

The couple, who married in a civil ceremony on June 1 in Monaco, held their second religious ceremony at the Abbaye Sainte-Marie de Pierredon outside St. Remy de Provence in the south of France, sources tell PEOPLE.

Charlotte’s uncle, Prince Albert II of Monaco, and her mother, Princess Caroline of Hanover, were on hand for the celebrations. Also in attendance were the bride’s brothers, Andreas and Pierre, her sister, Alexandre de Hanover and the groom’s mother, actress and model Carole Bouquet.

Guests also received small fragrant wands of lavender produced by a local firm as favors.

The couple, who have been together since December 2016, got engaged in March 2018. They welcomed a son together, Balthazar, who was born in October 2018.

Charlotte and her film producer husband married in a civil ceremony on June 1 in the blue-hued Salon des Glaces of Monaco’s Palais Princier. Following an afternoon garden reception at the palace, they held a glittering evening event at the principality’s Villa la Vigie, where the bride wore a strapless white Chanel creation and paid tribute to her grandmother, Princess Grace, by wearing the same Cartier diamond necklace that the Hollywood star received as a wedding gift from Prince Rainier.

While Charlotte does not bear the title of “Princess,” she is 11th in line of succession to the principality’s throne. Her son Balthazar became 12th in line with the subsequent marriage of his parents and the reigning sovereign’s acceptance. Charlotte’s older son, Raphael, 5, whose father is actor/comedian Gad Elmaleh, is not in line to the throne.

The decision to hold her second wedding and reception in Provence is an emotional statement for Charlotte. Only 4 years old when her father Stefano died suddenly, she and her brothers were taken by their mother Princess Caroline to live in Provence. Moving them to St. Remy, Caroline hoped to provide her young family a life outside the spotlight.

Image zoom Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam on their June 1 wedding day Eric Mathon/Princely Palace

For Charlotte, that time was as peaceful as any she has ever known, a longtime acquaintance tells PEOPLE. “It is this particular love of Provence she wants to share with her family and friends. “

The site chosen for Charlotte’s second ceremony was a surprise for invitees who were directed to a rendezvous and then brought on by coaches to an idyll, exemplifying all that makes Provence unique.

Situated approximately 30 minutes outside the village of St Remy, the Abbey de Pierredon is located on a mountaintop aerie in middle of 600 acres of forest and scrubland. Surrounded by pine and cedar, by acres of fragrant lavender, it has a chapel tucked into a valley hollow and first served as a religious abbey in 1205.