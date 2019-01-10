Charlotte Casiraghi Denies Split from Fiancé Three Months After Welcoming Baby

Monaco’s Charlotte Casiraghi is fighting back against rumors that she and fiancé Dimitri Rassam have split.

In a joint statement sent to PEOPLE on Thursday, the couple denied any difficulties in their relationship and announced their intention to go to court against tabloids that have spread stories about their relationship.

Casiraghi, who is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, and Rassam, the son of actress Carol Bouquet, welcomed their first son, Balthazar, in October. Sources tell PEOPLE that the couple continue to plan their wedding for later this year.

The brief statement released on the couple’s behalf by Paris publicist Dominique Segall states the “unfounded rumors” are motivated by a desire to create newsstand sales, depicting “conflict” where none exists.

“Mademoiselle Charlotte Casiraghi and Monsieur Dimitri Rassam harassed by the scandal press, formally deny all unfounded rumors of their separation which are being circulated,” the statement reads.

“The explanation of this cynical and false information is simple: to portray conflict where there is not and never was, with the goal of monetizing it, because the announcement of a separation always motivates good sales.

“Given the harmful nature of this rumor for themselves, their children and loved ones, they have agreed to ask their lawyer to initiate all legal proceedings, where possible before criminal courts.”

Reports concerning the couple’s split have surfaced in French, Spanish and British news outlets in recent weeks.

While the couple has never formally announced their engagement, Casiraghi, 34, accompanied film producer Rassam, 37, to Monaco’s Bal de la Rose last March wearing a large diamond solitaire. The couple has known each other for years and reconnected in December 2016, according to sources.

Casiraghi gave birth to the couple’s son in October. At that time, PEOPLE reported a source close to the couple as saying they have been “talking dates” for two spring 2019 wedding ceremonies: a civil ceremony in Monaco followed by a larger family wedding (similar to the stylish 2015 ceremony of Beatrice Borromeo and Charlotte’s younger brother Pierre) held privately at Bouquet’s 12-acre vineyard on the Italian island of Pantelleria.

Casiraghi has a 4-year old son from her previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh, while Rassam has a 7-year daughter from his previous marriage to model Masha Novoselova.