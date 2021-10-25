"New puppy pretty pleased with itself for retrieving a third slipper for his growing collection," Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer shared on Twitter

Charles Spencer Has a Mischievous New Puppy — See the Videos of the Cocker Spaniel in Action!

Charles Spencer revealed Saturday that he has welcomed a new pooch into his pack — and the pup is already stirring up mischief.

"New puppy pretty pleased with itself for retrieving a third slipper for his growing collection," Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the curious spaniel puppy running around the Spencers' house on the Althorp estate in West Northamptonshire. Charles and his sister Princess Diana spent much of their childhood at Althorp, the Spencer family ancestral estate.

On Sunday, Spencer's friend Richard Coles posted a portrait of the pup on Twitter, showing his coat of shiny black fur with a touch of brown on his nose, eyes and paws — not to mention enviable eyelashes. The Earl and his wife Karen, the Countess Spencer also have been sharing adorable videos of the pooch named Joey.

On Monday, Karen shared on Instagram that Joey had "arrived 4 days ago after the longest 8 weeks of [our daughter] Charlotte's life."

The Spencers are in fine company with the canine-loving royal family.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are raising their kids — 2-year-old Archie and 4-month-old Lili — with Guy the beagle and black lab Pula as furry siblings.

And, of course, Queen Elizabeth is legendary for her love of corgis. She and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, are even credited with inventing the hybrid dorgi breed after an unexpected incident when Margaret's dachshund Pipkin got frisky with one of the Queen's corgis.

charles spencer, princess diana Charles Spencer and Princess Diana | Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

In July, Charles Spencer paid tribute to his sister alongside her sons when William and Harry unveiled a statue dedicated to the late Princess of Wales on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Ahead of the unveiling, Charles — whose new bestseller, The White Ship, just debuted in the U.S. — spoke of how he preserves his connection to Diana at Althorp, their childhood home.