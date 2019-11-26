Charles Spencer Says of His Sister Princess Diana's Namesake Charity: 'Her Message Continues'

Image zoom Princess Diana Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Princess Diana‘s brother paid tribute to young people from around the world who were honored for the positive impact they’re making in their communities.

It came as 20 people from the U.K., Canada, the U.S., Nigeria, Tanzania and India gathered to receive their Legacy honors from the Diana Award on Tuesday evening.

“It’s so inspiring for them, and also for me actually,” says Spencer. “They get inspiration from Diana and her example and, for me, to see Diana’s name continue like this is fantastic. It’s been over 20 years since she died. Most of the people who are getting awards tonight were not born and a couple are two or three years old — so it’s incredible that her message, if that’s not too pompous a word, continues.”

Spencer met young award winner Olivia Hancock, who has “done a great amount of work in the poorest parts of Brazil and trying to get more girls playing soccer. She’s most inspiring. Firstly, with it’s right that we recognize these young people. And secondly, hopefully it inspires them to do even more and people around them see that they’re getting recognized for good works.”

Image zoom Charles Spencer and Princess Diana Central Press/Getty

RELATED: Charles Spencer Says His Sister Princess Diana Would Have Been the ‘Best Grandmother Ever’

Spencer says he talks about his sister as a “very human person” rather than a “figure from history” with the recipients.

“Yes, she was a member of the royal family, and yet she was so relatable,” he says. “On the other hand, I do tell them how proud she would be that they were doing things in her name and what they’re doing is crucially important. Diana always believed that young people had so much to give to the on world and they’re proving that right.”

Image zoom Charles Spencer and Princess Diana

Image zoom Charles Spencer Alex B. Huckle/Getty

The Diana Award came out of a desire to mark the princess’s death.

“They were going through all these ideas, and this was the one I really went for. It was a natural fit for Diana. I didn’t expect it to be going 20 years later. And going from strength to strength,” Spencer says. “It is showing the Diana Award as a charity is more than thriving. It’s doing brilliantly.”

People are doing things in her name round the world. “There were so many sides to Diana that made her a global superstar. There was the glamor and obviously being a member of the royal family. But essentially people connected with her doing brave things for the world. Campaigning against landmines, Leprosy, HIV/AIDS — these causes were very complicated. I looked at the award winners here and what they’ve done. These are things that have a real impact on people’s’ lives. They’re real causes. They’re not charity with a small ‘c’ which somebody’s dabbling in. They’re passionate causes. Diana was very much that person so hats off to the Diana Award for recognizing what these people should be doing to get a Diana Award.”

Image zoom Prince William and Prince Harry with previous Diana Award recipient Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

The occasion, in the magnificent Painted Hall at the Old Naval College in Greenwich, London, helped mark the 20th anniversary of the charity which was set up in the late princess’ name.

The winners have had a what the Diana Award says is a “monumental impact on society.”

“Many of them only know Princess Diana as a historical figure, but they carry the honor of the award with pride and admiration for whose memory it was set up in.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Earlier in the day, the 20 legacy winners had a special meeting with Diana’s eldest son Prince William, 37, at Kensington Palace.

“This ceremony is about celebrating young people for their selfless contribution to society, their courage and bravery, and demonstrating to young people that we value them,” Tessy Ojo, Chief Executive of The Diana Award, says. “We believe that valuing young people means investing in them so we are delighted that our Legacy Award recipients will have access to our unique development program ensuring they continue to be positive trailblazers for their generation.”