Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Slams Donald Trump's Claim About the Late Royal

Charles Spencer shared what his late sister thought about the former president

Published on March 16, 2023 11:52 AM
Donald Trump, Princess Diana
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana's brother has denounced Donald Trump's claims involving the late royal.

On Wednesday, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, defended his elder sister in a fiery tweet after the former U.S. president alleged that Diana was among the celebrities who "kissed my ass" before he went into politics.

"Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to 'kiss his arse', since the one time she mentioned him to me - when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York - she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure," Charles wrote on social media.

Trump, 76, made the comment in conversation with Breitbart News to promote his new book, Letters to Trump. The upcoming text features letters from famous figures including Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, Oprah Winfrey, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, Kim Jong Un and more, according to the outlet.

Breitbart reported on Sunday that the correspondence will highlight "how differently a lot of people treated Trump" before he ran for president on the Republican ticket in 2016 and won.

"I think they're going to see a very fascinating life. I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my ass, and now I only have half of them kissing my ass," Trump told the outlet of what readers can expect from the text.

The former president has spoken about Princess Diana many times in the past, famously telling Howard Stern in a 1997 interview that he "could have" had sex with the late British royal.

In the interview, which gained traction again a decade later, The Howard Stern Show host asked Trump, "Why do people think it's egotistical of you to say you could've gotten with Lady Di? You could've gotten her, right? You could've nailed her?"

"I think I could have," Trump replied.

Charles Spencer
Charles, 9th Earl Spencer. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

The real estate mogul referenced Princess Diana again in a 2000 interview with Stern, telling the host he would have slept with Diana "without even hesitation."

"I tell you what," Trump said, "I think she's magnificent. Lady Di was truly a woman with great beauty. I've seen her a couple of times. She was really beautiful, and people didn't realize that beautiful. She was supermodel beautiful. She had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, the whole thing."

Donald Trump, Princess Diana
Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty; Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

In a 2015 column in the U.K. paper The Sunday Times, former British TV anchor Selina Scott wrote that Trump saw Diana as "the ultimate trophy wife," and tried to woo her after her divorce from then-Prince Charles in 1996, sending huge bouquets to the newly single princess's London home at Kensington Palace.

"As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her," Scott wrote, adding that Diana said to the former TV anchor: "What am I going to do? He gives me the creeps."

Princess Diana died at 36 in a Paris car crash in August 1997. In his book The Art of the Comeback, out the same year, Trump wrote: "I only have one regret in the women department – that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer. I met her on a number of occasions. I couldn't help but notice how she moved people. She lit up the room with her charm, her presence. She was a genuine princess – a dream lady."

President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall
Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth, Melania Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. PA Images/Sipa

During his presidency, in 2019, Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, spent time with Queen Elizabeth, then-Prince Charles, Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall, and other members of the royal family during their three-day state visit to the U.K. The visit commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day while reaffirming the close alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom.

