Charles Spencer to Host Award Ceremony in Sister Princess Diana's Memory at Her Childhood Home

"To have the Legacy Award Ceremony at our family home seems not only very fitting, but also rather wonderful," Spencer says

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, is gearing up to host a special awards ceremony in his late sister's honor.

On Thursday, Spencer will host The Diana Award "Legacy Award" ceremony at Althorp House, the 508-year-old Spencer family estate in Northamptonshire, England, where Diana spent part of her childhood. During the event, 20 outstanding young people from across the world will receive their honor in memory of Princess Diana.

The ceremony comes after Prince William and Prince Harry came together to honor The Diana Award Legacy Award recipients last week. William met with 10 British recipients at Kensington Palace on Dec. 1. And Harry spoke with another set of winners from around the world in a virtual meeting held from his home in Montecito, California.

The Diana Award was set up in memory of The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world.

Taking place every two years, The Legacy Award is the most prestigious accolade a young person can receive for their social action or humanitarian work. The royal brothers presented the first legacy awards at St. James' Palace in 2017.

Prince William meeting Diana Award Legacy Award honorees at Kensington Palace Prince William meets with Diana Award Legacy Award recipients at Kensington Palace | Credit: The Diana Award

"I've always been delighted that my sister's name has been the catalyst behind the brilliant Diana Award, and to have the Legacy Award Ceremony at our family home seems not only very fitting, but also rather wonderful," Spencer says. "I chaired the selection of the winners, so am aware how truly admirable their achievements are. This will be a celebration of these exceptional young people, but also, of course, of Diana herself."

Prince William anti-bullying week call Credit: Kensington Palace

All the Legacy Award recipients – who come from across the UK, Taiwan, Colombia, Germany, India, Indonesia and the USA - have had a monumental impact on society. Many of them only know Princess Diana as a historical figure but they carry the honour of the award with pride and admiration for whose memory it was set up in. This year marks what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.