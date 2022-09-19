Charles Spencer, Brother of Princess Diana, Attends Queen's Committal Service

Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana and god son of Queen Elizabeth II, attended Her Majesty's committal service on Monday.

Before the service, Spencer posted an image of his cufflinks on Twitter in honor of Queen Elizabeth, who his father was an equerry to in the '50s. The cufflinks featured Her Majesty's initials, E.R., as well as the Roman numerals "II" in the center.

"Wearing these at Windsor today, with great sadness and pride," Spencer tweeted around 4 a.m. ET Monday.

Spencer, 58, has continued to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth following her Sept. 8 death, as he has shared photos of the queen and the funeral service of King George VI.

"Black and white photography proves so evocative when capturing the funeral of George VI, 70 years ago," he captioned one image on Twitter. "Here my 28-year-old father marches beside the kind's coffin on its journey to [Westminster Abbey]"

Charles Spencer. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Spencer is the maternal uncle of Prince Harry and Prince William, and his father was equerry to King George VI in 1950 and Queen Elizabeth from 1952 to 1954, per the New York Times. Earl Spencer was 68 years old when he died in 1992, five years before his daughter Diana died in a car crash.

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral earlier Monday saw 2,000 people from around the world in attendance, and the service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle that afternoon featured a more intimate crowd of roughly 800 people.

The service was attended by the Queen's four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as they followed from the right as her coffin was carried into the church. Prince William, Prince Harry, the Queen's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, and her cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester followed behind the children. It marked the final of three funerary events on Monday.

Getty

Outside of the family members who paid their respects to the queen and the thousands of mourners lining up the streets to view Her Majesty's funeral procession, Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis also said their goodbyes. Queen Elizabeth was known for owning more than 30 corgis and dachshund-corgi mixes during her lifetime of 96 years, and her two dogs will see new owners in the Duke and Duchess of York — the Queen's son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson.

"The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the puppies, which were gifted to Her Majesty by the Duke," a source close to the Duke told PEOPLE.