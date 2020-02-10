The Royal Family’s Beloved Chocolate Brand Is Selling Gift Boxes at Nordstrom — Starting at $28

Image zoom Nordstrom

What do Hunter Boots, Heinz soups, Barbour jackets, and Fortnum & Mason jams all have in common? They all have a very famous and important fan: Queen Elizabeth II. While it’s easy to interpret members of the British royal family as quietly loving a certain brand whenever they step out in a certain dress or shoes on repeat, nothing quite compares to an actual royal seal of approval — and in the British royal family’s case, that would be a Royal Warrant of Appointment.

A Royal Warrant is issued by the Queen, Prince Philip, or Prince Charles as prestigious marks of recognition to businesses who have been supplying goods and services to their households for at least five years. So with Valentine’s Day coming up, we can’t think of a better gift to give your significant other than something that even the Queen would enjoy. Luckily, you can find chocolate gift boxes from Charbonnel et Walker, a Royal Warrant-holder and one of the Queen’s favorite chocolate brands, on Nordstrom right now.

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Pink Himalayan Salted Caramel Truffles Gift Box, $29.99; nordstrom.com

Hand-made from recipes written by one of its founders, Virginie Charbonnel, these luxurious and creamy truffles simply dissolve in your mouth. The brand’s pastel-colored containers are reminiscent of the iconic pastry boxes seen in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, and there’s even a heart-shaped gift box that makes the perfect companion to red roses and fine wine.

However, the Queen isn’t the only royal who has loved Charbonnel et Walker’s sweet delicacies. Founded in 1875, the chocolatier was formed after encouragement from the Queen’s great-grandfather, King Edward VII; the brand also counts Princess Diana and Princess Margaret as past customers. Even entertainment royals such as Oscar Wilde and Taylor Swift have been patrons of Charbonnel et Walker.

It’s not hard to see why its chocolate cremes are enjoyed so much by the crème de la crème, and you can still get Charbonnel et Walker’s gift boxes delivered to you by February 14 if you order now. Shop them below to treat your special someone like royalty this Valentine’s Day.

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Milk & Dark Chocolates in Heart Gift Box, $50; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker English Afternoon Tea Truffles in Gift Box, $27.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Milk Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Thins, $34.99; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Fine Chocolate Selection in Gift Box, $49.99; nordstrom.com

