This Royal Family-Approved Chocolate Brand Just Released Easter Gift Boxes

While it’s easy to infer what the royal family enjoy wearing when they step out in a certain outfit over and over again, nothing quite measures up to an actual seal of approval from Queen Elizabeth II: the Royal Warrant of Appointment. Awarded by the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince Philip to top merchants that provide goods and services to the royal household, a Royal Warrant is one of the highest honors a business can receive in the U.K.

One of the brands that can proudly boast a Royal Warrant is Charbonnel et Walker, a chocolatier founded in 1875. It’s one of the Queen’s favorite brands that has been supplying chocolate to her household for years, and luckily, you won’t have to travel far to try some for yourself. The brand can be found online at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, but the even better news is that it just released Easter-themed gift boxes, which you can order now.

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc de Champagne Truffle Easter Eggs Gift Box, $40; nordstrom.com; $30 (orig. $40); saksfifthavenue.com

The Easter gift boxes are available in two flavors: a set of lemon-flavored white chocolate eggs or a more adult-friendly gift box with pink champagne-flavored white chocolate eggs. Of course, they’re not the only options you can get — the brand’s signature round truffles come in pastel-colored boxes that are perfect for spring, with flavors like dusted strawberry and English afternoon tea.

These luxurious and creamy truffles simply dissolve in your mouth, so it’s no wonder that Princess Diana and Taylor Swift have both proclaimed themselves fans in the past. Boxes at Nordstrom sold out overnight back in February for Valentine’s Day, so we expect that they’ll be flying off the shelves for Easter, too.

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Lemon Mini Truffle Easter Eggs Gift Box, $40; nordstrom.com; $30 (orig. $40); saksfifthavenue.com

