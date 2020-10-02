Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Chocolate Brand Has Queen Elizabeth II’s Seal of Approval — and It Just Launched Its 2020 Advent Calendar

Fans of the British royal family will surely recognize the brand: As a holder of the Royal Warrant of Appointment, Charbonnet et Walker is one of approximately 800 retailers and companies that provide goods and services to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince Philip. It’s a special distinction given to brands that have supplied the three royals for at least five years, and it’s an unparalleled nod of approval.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Sur la Table

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Christmas 2020 Chocolate & Truffle Advent Calendar, $95; surlatable.com

With 25 mini boxes each containing a selection of the brand’s milk chocolates, dark chocolates, and truffles, the Charbonnel et Walker advent calendar is a great way for stateside foodies to try the British brand’s luscious offerings. The calendar isn’t the only seasonal set you can grab now — there’s also a spooky Halloween gift box that adds a royal touch to trick-or-treating, a “Peter Rabbit”-themed advent calendar, and peppermint cookie-filled truffles.

Previous holidays like Valentine’s Day saw Charbonnel et Walker’s gift boxes fly off shelves, so take a look at its festive selections below before they’re gone.

Image zoom Saks

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Peter Rabbit Advent Calendar, $29.96 (orig. $39.95); saksfifthavenue.com

Image zoom Sur la Table

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Gingerbread Truffles, $27.95; surlatable.com

Image zoom Sur la Table

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Peppermint Cookie Truffles, $27.95; surlatable.com

Image zoom Sur la Table

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Eggnog Truffles, $27.95; surlatable.com

Image zoom Sur la Table

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Halloween Truffles, $27.95; surlatable.com

Image zoom Sur la Table

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Praline Yule Logs, $27.95; surlatable.com

Image zoom Sur la Table

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Dark Chocolate and Truffle Set, $50; surlatable.com

Image zoom Sur la Table

Buy It! Charbonnel et Walker Milk Chocolate and Truffle Set, $50; surlatable.com