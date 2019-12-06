Celebrity Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Shares His 5 Steps for the Ultimate Royal Holiday Party Look

Celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert Daniel Martin is sharing his tips for achieving the ultimate royal holiday party look on this week’s Royal Report.

In addition to celebrity clients such as Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Nina Dobrev and Elisabeth Moss, Martin is also the wedding makeup artist and longtime friend of Meghan Markle.

In the video above, Martin, who is a Dior Beauty brand ambassador and creative consultant for Honest Beauty, revealed his five easy tips for a royal look that you can take to any holiday party.

“A beautiful red lip, a metallic eye, lashes — it’s a really attainable, red carpet look that a lot of people aspire to for holiday because it’s very easy to do at home,” Martin says.

Tips for the Ultimate Royal Holiday Look:

Beat the dry winter months with a face mask Go bold with a red lip Make those eyelids shine with metallic eyeshadow Give yourself a holiday glow with highlighter Amplify your makeup with some lashes

Shop the look below!

Face mask: Mediheal Hydro Advanced Capsule Hydration Treatment Sheet Mask, $24.95

Lashes: 318 Ardell Accent Wispies, $9.99

Lipstick: Honest Liquid Lipstick in Love, $12.99

Eyeshadow: Dior Holiday Eyeshadow Palette, $63

Highlighter: DIOR Backstage Highlighter Palette, $45