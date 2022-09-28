Catherine Zeta-Jones (Who Is Welsh!) Praises Kate Middleton: 'I Love Our Princess of Wales'

Catherine Zeta-Jones is toasting her native country's new Princess!

On Wednesday, the actress, 53, posted a photo on Instagram of the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. The photo showed Kate hugging a 2-year-old girl named Charlotte, who sported a traditional costume, on Tuesday during her first visit to Wales since she and Prince William received their new titles.

"I love our Princess of Wales❤️ I love our Welsh National Costume❤️," the star captioned the sweet image.

The post comes weeks after the Chicago actress acknowledged the death of Queen Elizabeth in a series of social media posts.

"Dearest HRH Queen Elizabeth, you have been and always will be close to my humble heart as it breaks today," she wrote on September 8, shortly after the Queen's death. "Our nation salutes you. Thank you. God Bless The Queen. Long Live The King 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 💔🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿"

Zeta-Jones' patriotic pride runs deep, and her birthplace, Swansea, Wales, has reciprocated her feelings. In 2019, she returned to Swansea to receive the Freedom of the City of Swansea, an honorary award, as part of the city's 50th birthday celebration.

The actress has also been honored by the royal family for her services to the film industry and to charity, being named a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 2011.

On Tuesday, Kate and Prince William visited the country for the first time since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, the traditional title for the British heir to the throne and his wife.

Their day began in Anglesey, where they lived together as newlyweds in 2010 and as new parents after the birth of Prince George while William worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force.

The visit also included a trip south to Zeta-Jones' hometown to see a redeveloped church in Swansea that had been transformed into a thriving community hub. The Prince and Princess were welcomed there by a group of children from the Swansea 1st Eastside Boys Brigade and Girls' Association.

Shortly before the royal couple arrived at St. Thomas's Church, the church bells rang to the tune of "God Save the King" and several of the 300 well-wishers crammed along the narrow street sang along.

"It's wonderful that Charles bestowed the title on them," local Sarah East, 65, told PEOPLE. "He was always known as William of Wales as a boy. They're so well-suited to it as they've lived in Anglesey and know all about Wales."