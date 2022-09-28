Catherine Zeta-Jones (Who Is Welsh!) Praises Kate Middleton: 'I Love Our Princess of Wales'

The actress showed her pride for her hometown and native country — Swansea, Wales — in an Instagram post Wednesday

By
Published on September 28, 2022 02:15 PM

Catherine Zeta-Jones is toasting her native country's new Princess!

On Wednesday, the actress, 53, posted a photo on Instagram of the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. The photo showed Kate hugging a 2-year-old girl named Charlotte, who sported a traditional costume, on Tuesday during her first visit to Wales since she and Prince William received their new titles.

"I love our Princess of Wales❤️ I love our Welsh National Costume❤️," the star captioned the sweet image.

The post comes weeks after the Chicago actress acknowledged the death of Queen Elizabeth in a series of social media posts.

"Dearest HRH Queen Elizabeth, you have been and always will be close to my humble heart as it breaks today," she wrote on September 8, shortly after the Queen's death. "Our nation salutes you. Thank you. God Bless The Queen. Long Live The King 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 💔🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿"

Zeta-Jones' patriotic pride runs deep, and her birthplace, Swansea, Wales, has reciprocated her feelings. In 2019, she returned to Swansea to receive the Freedom of the City of Swansea, an honorary award, as part of the city's 50th birthday celebration.

The actress has also been honored by the royal family for her services to the film industry and to charity, being named a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 2011.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Princess <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a>
Rich Fury/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

On Tuesday, Kate and Prince William visited the country for the first time since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, the traditional title for the British heir to the throne and his wife.

Their day began in Anglesey, where they lived together as newlyweds in 2010 and as new parents after the birth of Prince George while William worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, in Holyhead, Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Wales. PA Images/INSTARimages.com

The visit also included a trip south to Zeta-Jones' hometown to see a redeveloped church in Swansea that had been transformed into a thriving community hub. The Prince and Princess were welcomed there by a group of children from the Swansea 1st Eastside Boys Brigade and Girls' Association.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Shortly before the royal couple arrived at St. Thomas's Church, the church bells rang to the tune of "God Save the King" and several of the 300 well-wishers crammed along the narrow street sang along.

"It's wonderful that Charles bestowed the title on them," local Sarah East, 65, told PEOPLE. "He was always known as William of Wales as a boy. They're so well-suited to it as they've lived in Anglesey and know all about Wales."

Related Articles
The Prince and Princess of Wales smile to members of the public during a visit to Holyhead Marine Cafe and Bar in Holyhead, Wales, where they are meeting representatives of small businesses and organisations, including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Wales for First Time as Prince and Princess of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she is presented with a posy of flowers by four-year-old Theo Crompton during a visit to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north west Wales
Kate Middleton Accepts Flowers from an Enchanted 4-Year-Old in Wales — and Seems Just as Charmed!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Cardiff Castle on December 08, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.
All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Special Connection to Wales
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Prince William Reveals He's Learning Welsh as He Steps Into New Role as Prince of Wales
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales view floral tributes at Sandringham
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Solo Outing as Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III places the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle Royals Funeral, Windsor, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
A Closer Look at the Handwritten Notes Prince William and Kate Middleton Each Wrote to the Queen
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to meet emergency service workers at Lambeth HQ on September 17, 2022 in London, England. His Majesty The King thanks Emergency Service workers for their work and support ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Prince William Joins King Charles in Surprise Appearance to Thank Mourners Waiting to See Queen
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Comforts Prince George Following Queen's Funeral Service at Westminster Abbey
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose during an Official Meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland Leo Varadkar on March 03, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office
The Great Kate Middleton Debate: Princess or Duchess? What to Call the Future Queen Consort
(L-R) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, before meeting well-wishers. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William Speaks of 'Deep Affection' for Wales as He and Kate Become Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out Following Queen's Funeral to Thank Staff and Volunteers
Prince William and Princess Catherine visit troops
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet with Commonwealth Troops Deployed to U.K. for Queen's Funeral
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort depart following a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral
King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Wales to Complete U.K. Tour Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Join Royal Family Procession at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (C) arrives to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice Attends Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 1 Day After Daughter Sienna's First Birthday
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice observe the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Royal Family Debuts New Website Changes After Queen Elizabeth's Mourning Period Ends