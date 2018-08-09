Catherine Zeta-Jones' Son Makes Appeal to Join the Royal Family — and He Already Looks the Part!

Meghan Markle may not be the only tie between Hollywood and the royal family — if Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ son finds his princess!

Dylan Douglas may have just celebrated his prom, but he’s already looking to score an invite to a royal wedding…perhaps his own. He and his 15-year-old sister Carys had some fun dressing up in aristocratic garb for a photo, which he shared on Instagram earlier this week.

“Just a young guy looking for princesses,” Dylan wrote, tagging the British royal family for some assistance. “@theroyalfamily hook me up!”

The 18-year-old also proposed an alternative: “Or take my sister, at least I would get to go to a royal wedding.”

Hey, they do already look the part!

Dylan actually does already have a royal tie: he and Princess Beatrice share a birthday, which they both celebrated on Wednesday.

The siblings are quickly making their own mark. Zeta-Jones and her daughter appear on the September issue of Town & Country, where Carys makes her magazine cover debut — looking just like her glamorous mom.

The two posed for the Modern Swan issue that introduces the next up-and-comer from Hollywood royalty, and Carys has plenty of it to go around with her famous grandfather Kirk Douglas, 101, and parents Zeta-Jones, 48, and Michael Douglas, 73.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Victor Demarchelier

And though Dylan probably won’t score an invite on such short notice, he has a second royal wedding of the year to look forward to: Princess Eugenie‘s Oct. 12 nuptials to fiancé Jack Brooksbank.

Following in the footsteps of cousin Prince Harry — who recently married Meghan Markle at the same venue, St. George’s Chapel in Windsor — the couple have invited 1,200 members of the general public into the grounds of Windsor Castle to get a close-up view of the wedding guests and members of the royal family on the big day.