Carole Middleton's Royal Wedding Outfit Designer Hosts Fashion Show on Streets of London

It’s not every day that a royal couturier hosts a fashion show on the streets of London. But that’s exactly what happened on Thursday when Catherine Walker & Co. collaborated with royal florist, Hayford & Rhodes to create a fashion show with a difference.

Using the Kings Road in London’s Chelsea as a catwalk, models in avant garde make up and body tattoos wore spectacular floral headpieces as they sashayed thought the streets in floral-themed dresses from the labels spring/summer 2018 collection. It was the third ‘FlowerWalk’ hosted by the royal go-to designer to celebrate the opening of the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Just five days ago, the designer was showcasing his designs at a very different sort of fashion show — the arrivals at Windsor Castle for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

Carole Middleton, a regular client at the label’s Chelsea atelier wore a mist green, wool coatdress with silk satin collar to attend the nuptials. The recent mother-of the bride also wore Catherine Walker & Co. to her daughter Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May.

Known for their exquisite tailoring and handcrafted artisanal work, the label was one of Princess Diana’s favorites and is now often worn by Kate Middleton, particularly for official engagements and royal tours.

“Our atelier has been based in Chelsea since 1977 so it makes perfect sense to take our fashion catwalk to the people in the streets of Chelsea,” Said Cyrus, co-founder and head of design at Catherine Walker & Co., told PEOPLE.

Cyrus added, “Flowers have always been an inspiration in our embroidery and handwork and we’re thrilled to have Hayford & Rhodes collaborate with us.”