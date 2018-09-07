Cate Blanchett Just Revealed Prince Philip's Hilarious Request During Their Palace Lunch

When actress Cate Blanchett was invited to Buckingham Palace for a lunch date, she thought the Queen and Prince Philip would want to talk about her acting — including playing the original Queen Elizabeth I in the 1998 film Elizabeth.

But Prince Philip, 97, had something else on his mind.

“There were 12 of us, and I couldn’t work out for the life of me why I’d been invited,” the Oscar winner tells U.K. talk show host Jonathan Ross on an episode airing Saturday. “Playing Queen Elizabeth and sitting next to her, I thought, ‘Maybe she’s seen the movie and wants to ask me about my interpretation.’ ”

“I sat next to [Philip] and he said, ‘I hear you’re an actor? I was given a DVD player for Christmas and I can’t work out whether I put the green cord in or the red cord.’”

She added with a laugh, “I thought, ‘He’s invited me to lunch to tell me about his DVD player!’ ”

Cate Blanchett on the Jonathan Ross Show. Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock

British stars Ray Winstone and comedian Paul Whitehouse, who were promoting their new film King of Thieves, also shared their own royal encounters. While filming in Windsor, Winstone said one day Philip “pulled up in a car and the window went down on the Range Rover and he said ‘What are you doing?’

“I said, ‘We’re making a film, Sir . . . with Sir Tom Courtenay and Sir Michael Caine, would you like to meet them?’ And he went, ‘No.’ “