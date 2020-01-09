Casual New Photo of Kate Middleton (in Jeans!) Released for Her 38th Birthday  

Image zoom Matt Porteus/Kensington Palace

Happy Birthday to Kate Middleton!

Kate’s 38th birthday was feted on social media on Thursday as Kensington Palace released a new portrait of the royal mom to celebrate her special day.

In the newly released picture, shot by photographer Matt Porteous, Kate is casually perched on a fence in a rural setting with dappled sunlight behind her.

“Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!” the post reads.

Wearing a white and blue checked shirt underneath a beige sweater and jeans, Kate is wearing the same outfit as the one she wore for the family’s 2018 Christmas card, alongside Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The picture, taken at Anmer Hall, was also shot by Porteous, so it’s likely the picture is from the same set.

Kate spent at least some of her birthday week in Norfolk celebrating with friends. Last weekend she hosted some of her closest pals who accompanied her and Prince William to church at Sandringham with the Queen.

Image zoom Matt Porteous

The new portrait comes just one day after Harry and Meghan announced their decision to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family” on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left a comment on the Instagram post, writing: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge Today!” They included the birthday cake and heart emoji.