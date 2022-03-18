Kate Middleton's Mom Carole Found a Special Way to Honor the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton's mother was invited to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and has attended several events as a guest of the royal family.

Carole Middleton is getting the Queen's Platinum Jubilee party started in style!

Kate Middleton's mom and founder of the party supplies company, Party Pieces, has just launched the perfect royal-themed party collection ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June.

The exclusive "A Great British Party" collection includes balloons, banners and bunting "featuring a mix of classic stripes and the iconic Union Jack topped with English roses." The collection even includes some delightful "Right Royal Spectacle Union Jack Cake Toppers" featuring miniature cardboard cut-outs of the Queen and her famous corgis for the ultimate sweet creation (perfect for the commemorative pudding competition, which forms part of the party schedule).

The festive long weekend honoring the Queen's 70 years on the throne, which runs from June 2 until June 5, includes Trooping the Colour (where the whole royal family comes together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace), the lighting of beacons, a service of Thanksgiving and the Derby horse race at Epsom Downs.

jubilee decorations Credit: courtesy party pieces

While it's not known if Carole will attend any of the official jubilee events, she was invited to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and has in the past attended several events as a guest of the royal family.

The fun party supplies will also come in handy for "The Big Jubilee Lunch" on June 5, where communities are encouraged to come together "in the spirit of fun and friendship," to host or attend a street party, picnic or barbeque. According to the official royal website, over 1,400 people have registered to host Big Jubilee Lunches so far.

kate-middleton7.jpg Carole Middleton with Kate on June 20, 2017 at Royal Ascot | Credit: Getty

Carole herself was feted on Instagram recently when she celebrated her 67th birthday. For the occasion, Party Pieces posted a rare black and white snapshot on the successful entrepreneur (and royal grandma) with Kate and her siblings, Pippa and James in a throwback shot from when they were younger.