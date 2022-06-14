Carole Middleton Wears Daughter Kate Middleton's Memorable Pink Dress to Royal Ascot

Carole Middleton is taking fashion cues from her daughter Kate Middleton!

On Tuesday, the mother of the future Queen arrived on the first day of Royal Ascot in a familiar pink dress that's also owned by her daughter Kate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, wore the elegant pink silk shirt dress by ME+EM last year to meet with a 5-year-old girl named Mila Sneddon who has leukemia. The two previously spoke on the phone for Kate's "Hold Still" photography project, and the royal mom of three learned that the little girls' favorite color is pink.

"I have to make sure I go and try to find myself a pink dress," Kate told her at the time. "Hopefully, when one day, hopefully, Mila, we'll get to meet, and then I'll remember to wear my pink dress for you."

"Yay!" Mila exclaimed.

Kate Middleton meets with Mila Sneddon Kate Middleton and Mila | Credit: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate made good on her word, sporting the color block skirt dress by Me+Em in sugar pink/bubblegum for their meeting in May 2021. Mila wore a light pink dress herself, complete with a faux tiara in her hair.

"I want to give you a big, squeezy cuddle," Kate told her. "I love your dress. Can you give it a twirl?"

Carole, 67, had another memorable dress moment last year when she lent her own wedding gown to her future daughter-in-law Alizée Thevenet to wear for her nuptials to Carole's son James Middleton.

Carole Middleton Carole Middleton | Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/Getty

"While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it," the French financial analyst revealed to Hello! "It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once, so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life."

Carole, who is the founder of the party supply business, Party Pieces, was joined by her husband Michael Middleton in the stands at Royal Ascot. Kate and Prince William will likely attend the glamorous horse race at another point during the five-day event.