Find Out Why Kate's Mom Carole Middleton Visited ShopRite Locations in New Jersey

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on October 18, 2022 03:59 PM
Photo: Party Pieces/Wakefern ShopRite

Carole Middleton is bringing her party supplies to the United States!

Kate Middleton's mother made a trip across the pond to visit ShopRite grocery stores in New Jersey, where her brand Party Pieces is now being sold for the first time outside the U.K. In photos shared on the brand's Instagram page Tuesday, Carole browses the aisles where balloons, gift bags, themed plates and more are displayed next to photos of the creator.

Carole visited the stores to "meet associates, speak with customers and see our product ranges on the shelves," according to the Instagram post. "This marks the brand's first retail partnership outside of the United Kingdom and is the beginning of larger expansion plans in the United States. This next phase of growth for Party Pieces will make the products available for the first time in retail in the U.S. at 39 Saker ShopRite stores. It comes only a year after a successful e-commerce launch in the U.K., which saw Party Pieces Collections quickly become a best-selling ranges for the brand."

Party Pieces/Wakefern ShopRite

"It's very exciting to see our Party Pieces Collection expanding into the U.S. starting with Saker ShopRites, a leading retailer in New Jersey and family-owned business with a long history of commitment to the customers and communities its stores serve," Carole, 67, said. "This is the culmination of great teamwork, and we're happy to partner with Saker ShopRites for our initial launch."

Carole told The Daily Mail last year that her three children — Kate, Pippa and James — were the inspiration for creating the party supplies brand.

"My children inspired my business and have been involved from the start," she said, adding, "the success that we've had has helped us build the life we have currently. I feel incredibly fortunate to have found the professional fulfilment I always wanted."

Party Pieces/Wakefern ShopRite

Specifically, it was Kate's fifth birthday that sparked the idea for Party Pieces, Carole explained. While searching for party supplies for her daughter's celebration, Carole was disappointed by the selection she found in stores at the time.

"All I could find were basic clown plates," she said. "I realized there was a gap in the market for party ware that wasn't too expensive and which looked good, so [I] decided to design my own. I took some prototypes to various High Street retailers and was turned away."

But Carole wasn't ready to give up. She decided to pursue her passion from her home, starting her business from her kitchen table in Berkshire and promoting her products at her children's nursery school. The company proved to be a success, and, three decades later, Carole is still rolling out new products.

Party Pieces/Wakefern ShopRite

"Thirty-five years later, I'm launching the Party Pieces collection. I suppose some things are worth the wait," she said. "So rather than slowing down, this is an exciting new chapter for me. I think I'll always be interested in party trends."

Carole Middleton. Party Pieces/Instagram

To celebrate Carole's 67th birthday earlier this year, Party Pieces shared a throwback photo that featured the company's founder with all of her children.

Carole smiles in the center of the black-and-white shot, surrounded by kids sporting party hats and playing with blowers. Upon further inspection, the young girl to the far right is none other than the future Duchess of Cambridge.

Meanwhile, Kate's two younger siblings — Pippa and James — pose on the other side of their mother.

